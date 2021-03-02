NZ vs Aus: Crowd to be allowed for fifth T20I if Wellington's alert level status is relaxed

Left Menu

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced that the order of Sunday's T20I double-header at Wellington's Sky Stadium has been reversed.

Kiwi batter Martin Guptill in action against Australia (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced that the order of Sunday's T20I double-header at Wellington's Sky Stadium has been reversed. As a result, New Zealand's men's team will be taking on Australia in the early game and New Zealand's women's team (White Ferns) will be squaring off against England later in the afternoon.

"The decision follows discussions between New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia and will allow the Australia squad to catch a charter flight home immediately after the game - and avoid having to transit through Auckland," NZC said in an official statement. "Should Wellington's Alert Level status be relaxed ahead of Sunday's doubleheader, a crowd will be allowed inside the venue," it added.

On Monday, NZC had announced that the final T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and Australia has been shifted to Wellington from Bay Oval. The final T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand women (White Ferns) and England women will also be played in Wellington.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the upcoming third and fourth T20Is between New Zealand and Australia will be played behind closed doors. The first and second T20I between New Zealand Women (White Ferns) and England Women will also be played behind closed doors following the change to New Zealand's alert levels with an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic. On Saturday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland would return to level 3 for seven days. As a result, no sport can be held at level 3, reported stuff.co.nz.

The fourth T20I between New Zealand-Australia and White Ferns-England was to be played in Auckland, but as per the new guidelines, the matches were relocated to Wellington. The rest of the country has moved to alert level 2 and the restrictions will last for a period of seven days. While announcing the new restrictions, Ardern said that the lockdown was needed due to there being no immediate transmission link between the new mystery case and the latest Auckland cluster. (ANI)

