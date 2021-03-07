Left Menu

Vinesh wins gold, reclaims number one rank

PTI | Rome | Updated: 07-03-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 10:08 IST
Vinesh scored all her points in the first period and held on to her lead in the second to ensure a top-of-the-podium finish. Image Credit: ANI

Living up to the expectations, star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her second gold medal in as many weeks with a dominant win in the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event and reclaimed the top rank in her category here.

The 26-year-old World bronze medallist and the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games, Vinesh blanked Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53kg title clash.

Vinesh scored all her points in the first period and held on to her lead in the second to ensure a top-of-the-podium finish.

Vinesh had won a gold medal in Kiev last week and this performance would give her the belief that her preparations for the biggest sporting event are on the right track. The Indian had entered the event as world number three but is back to world number one by jumping 14 points. The Canadian was ranked as low as 40 before the tournament but is now just behind Vinesh at number two.

Vinesh did not concede a single point at this tournament, winning two of her three bouts by pinning her rivals while getting injury walkouts in the other two in the eight-woman field. Sarita Mor had won a silver in the 57kg on Saturday.

