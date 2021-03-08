Left Menu

PCB shuts offices after senior official tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:35 IST
PCB shuts offices after senior official tests positive for COVID-19

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday decided to close down offices at its headquarters in Lahore after a senior official tested positive for COVID-19.

The PCB decided to adopt a safety first approach soon after the official tested positive and asked its employees to work from home.

The COVID-19 case comes just a few days after the PCB was forced to postpone the Pakistan Super League in Karachi after six cricketers and a support staff tested positive for the disease.

Since the postponement, the board has faced stringent criticism about its handling of the bio-secure bubble and its implementation for the teams at the hotel and stadium here.

With many reports emerging of laxity shown by the medical personnel/officials in enforcing the bio-secure bubble, the PCB chairman, Ehsan Mani appointed an independent panel to probe as to what went wrong in the PSL bio-secure arrangements.

Their appointment came after the head of the PCB's medical and sports sciences department, Dr Sohail Saleem had submitted his resignation to the Chairman.

Mani is also due to hold a meeting with the seven franchise owners on Monday with plenty of fireworks expected as the franchises are demanding they be refunded their franchise fees if the future of the remaining PSL 6 matches remains unsure.

To top it all, the PCB few days back had added a force de majure clause in their contracts with the franchises which basically will safeguard the board if the PSL 6 can't be completed this year.

In the latest COVID-19 case to hit the PCB, a reliable source said the concerned official had not been in Karachi for the PSL but he had visited the training camp set up at the high performance centre in Lahore for Pakistan and bench players.

''The Lahore based players like Azhar Ali and Muhammad Abbas were all going home after the training but now the board has suspended the camp and will announce fresh dates with all players now to undergo fresh COVID tests as the board has also launched contact tracing of the official,'' he said.

According to reports, major blunders were committed in enforcing the bio-secure bubble with the medical personnel not conducting the COVID-19 test immediately on Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed despite he reporting about stomach pain and other discomfort.

Also when some other cases came up the medical personnel still didn't carry out proper contact tracing and the PCB also didn't suspend the matches for a few days and went ahead with the schedule after just a one-day suspension of the Islamabad United-Quetta Gladiators match.

Later it emerged that some other players, including Hasan Ali, had also tested positive after a birthday party was held at the hotel for former Pakistan player and bowling coach, Azhar Mahmood by one of the franchises which was attended by players.

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee rejects ECD clauses in Children’s Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has rejected the clauses which provide for Early Childhood Development ECD in the Childrens Amendment Bill.This follows comprehensive legal advice received by the committee on Friday regarding c...

PCB planning to send 30-member squad for twin tours of SA and Zimbabwe

The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to send a squad of 30 players for the twin tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe as a safety measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.According to a well-informed source the board will also be sending the...

BJP names AP Abdullakutty as its candidate for Malappuram seat in Lok Sabha by-poll

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Monday named its National Vice President AP Abdullakutty as the candidate for by-poll to Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora had on Sunday said that the Malappuram L...

President agrees on resignation of Adv Moipone Noko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to a request by the North West Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Moipone Noko, to resign from the National Prosecuting Authority NPA with effect from 1 March 2021.In November 2020, National Direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021