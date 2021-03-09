Soccer-Neymar out of PSG-Barca after failing to recover in time

Soccer-Neymar out of PSG-Barca after failing to recover in timeReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:23 IST
Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Barcelona, the French side said.
A PSG statement on Tuesday said the Brazilian, who left Barcelona for the Ligue 1 side for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($264.11 million) in 2017, was continuing an individual recovery programme from a thigh injury sustained last month.
Neymar missed the first leg of the tie at the Camp Nou but his absence barely affected his side, who romped to a 4-1 win thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick. ($1 = 0.8405 euros)
