Left Menu

Soccer-Sweden edge Georgia 1-0 as Ibra makes winning return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic created the only goal for Viktor Claesson as Sweden beat Georgia 1-0 on his return to international football in their opening Group B World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 03:19 IST
Soccer-Sweden edge Georgia 1-0 as Ibra makes winning return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic created the only goal for Viktor Claesson as Sweden beat Georgia 1-0 on his return to international football in their opening Group B World Cup qualifier on Thursday. Returning after an absence of almost five years, 39-year-old AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to represent Sweden, beating the record of 38 years and 59 days previously held by goalkeeper Thomas Ravelli.

The visitors threatened early on the break but the Swedes gradually grew into the game as their attacking quarter of Ibra, Claesson, Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski took over. Sweden went ahead 10 minutes before the break when Ibra chested down a ball into the box and volleyed it back at a tight angle for Claesson to take a touch and bundle home.

With the Swedes often careless in possession, Georgia fashioned a few decent chances and the best of them fell to substitute Levan Shengelia in the 82nd minute, but Kristoffer Nordfeldt made a superb save to keep his clean sheet intact. Ibrahimovic failed to add to his tally of 62 international goals before being replaced by Robin Quaison in the 84th and adjourning to the bench to watch his side hold on for the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People coming to US southern border and crossing it being sent back: Biden

Blaming his predecessor Donald Trump for the current migration crisis on the US southern border, President Joe Biden has said that an overwhelming majority of people coming to the border and crossing it are being sent back.I guess I should ...

North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday -KCNA

North Korea launched a newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday, as the United States condemned the launches and warned of a threat to international peace and security. The l...

Macron backs EU vaccine export controls, sees more French restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he supported stricter EU export controls on vaccines for drug companies that do not meet their contractual commitments with the European Union.Its the end of naivety, Macron told reporters a...

Libya's new presidency council to visit Turkey on Friday

Libyas new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the councils first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libyas new unity gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021