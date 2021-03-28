India all out for 329 in series-decider against England

India all out for 329 in series-decider against EnglandPTI | Pune | Updated: 28-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 17:24 IST
Invited to bat, India were all out for 329 in the third and final ODI against England here on Sunday.
Rishabh Pant top-scored with 78 off 62 balls while Hardik Pandya (64 off 44) and Shikhar Dhawan (67 off 56) also notched up half-centuries for the home team.
Pacer Mark Wood was the stand-out bowler for England with three wickets.
The series is currently tied at 1-1.
Brief scores: India: 329 all out in 48.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 78, Shikhar Dhawan 67, Hardik Pandya 64; Mark Wood 3/34).
