Ten stadiums in nine host cities across Australia and New Zealand will host matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, the governing body of football announced on Thursday.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:05 IST
Host cities and stadiums named for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Representative image (Photo/ FIFA Women's World Cup). Image Credit: ANI

Ten stadiums in nine host cities across Australia and New Zealand will host matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, the governing body of football announced on Thursday. With just over two years to go until some of the best players in the world take to the field in Australia and New Zealand, the host city announcement represents a major milestone for many football fans and players around the world, as well as in the preparations for the next FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 - which will be the first-ever co-hosted FIFA Women's World Cup and the first edition to feature 32 teams.

The host cities and stadiums for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 are: Adelaide - Hindmarsh Stadium, Auckland / Tamaki Makaurau - Eden Park, Brisbane - Brisbane Stadium, Dunedin / Otepoti - Dunedin Stadium, Hamilton / Kirikiriroa - Waikato Stadium, Melbourne - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth - Perth Rectangular Stadium, Sydney - Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium, Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara - Wellington Stadium. In addition to revealing the host cities and stadiums, FIFA has also announced that Eden Park in Auckland will host the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 with Stadium Australia in Sydney selected to host the Final.

Both Australia and New Zealand will also host one semi-final each with the full match schedule for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to be announced later this year. Speaking on the selection of the host cities for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, said: "The appointment of the 9 Host Cities represents a major milestone for the next FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, as well as for players and football fans across Australia, New Zealand and around the world.

"Building on the incredible success of France 2019 both on and off the pitch, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 and 9 Host Cities across Australia and New Zealand will not only showcase the world's very best players, but will also provide a powerful platform to unite and inspire people, transform lives and create a lasting legacy for women's football in Australia and New Zealand and around the world." The selection of the host cities and stadiums follows a thorough and comprehensive process over the last 8-months conducted by FIFA, together with the two host associations, which included a series of virtual workshops and one-to-one workshops with all candidate host cities and stadiums, as well as an in-depth analysis of the host city and stadium infrastructure and facilities, training sites and accommodation. (ANI)

