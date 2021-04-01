Left Menu

FIFA President lists 11 key reforms to combat corruption in football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group on the last day of its videoconference summit and shared 11 key reforms to combat corruption in football.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:41 IST
FIFA President lists 11 key reforms to combat corruption in football
FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Image Credit: ANI

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group on the last day of its videoconference summit and shared 11 key reforms to combat corruption in football. Invited to speak on the fight against corruption in sport, Infantino shared the lessons that the new FIFA has learned through its post-2016 reforms, as well as from the corruption scandal that brought down the previous administration.

Laying out the path taken by world football's governing body in the first five years of his presidency, the FIFA President listed 11 key reforms designed "to tackle corruption, to bring back accountability in FIFA, in football more generally, and to safeguard the integrity of football and, of course, FIFA." In particular, those reforms were: a fully transparent bidding process for the FIFA World Cup; the separation of political and executive powers; terms limits and eligibility checks for elected officials; transparency of finances and compensation; a transparent and centrally supervised transfer system; audited football development investment with accountability, which includes a five-time increase in such investment (USD 1.8 bn) when compared to the past; internal and external compliance overseen by an independent Audit and Compliance Committee; judicial bodies guided by a new FIFA Code of Ethics; strict tender processes for transparent procurement; the promotion of women to decision-making positions in football administration; and the formalised protection of human rights, and the protection of minors and children in sport, as it is important that our children are in a safe environment.

President Infantino expressed FIFA's desire to establish partnerships with the members of the G20, and pointed to the power of football to help combat corruption: "It's crucial that the G20 takes an interest in these matters and gives a clear policy direction because football is much more than just a sport. Sport in general is so important for our society, economically and socially, but also in terms of education. We are here to offer our collaboration, we are here to offer our part as a player of a global team to fight corruption." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC issues show cause notice to BJP leader Sarma

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making threatening remarks against opposition leader Hagrama Mohilary of the Bodoland Peoples Front. He has be...

Kremlin says travel to Georgia dangerous for Russians after protest against TV presenter

The Kremlin warned on Thursday that travel to Georgia was dangerous for Russian citizens after angry crowds took to the streets to protest against the arrival of a prominent Russian television presenter. Vladimir Pozner, who during the Cold...

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar protesters burn military's constitution, UN envoy warns of 'imminent bloodbath'

Myanmar activists burned copies of a military-framed constitution on Thursday two months after the junta seized power, as a U.N. special envoy warned of the risk of a bloodbath because of an intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. My...

Climate activists splash black dye on Bank of England

Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the front of the Bank of England on Thursday as part of a protest, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.Activists, some dressed as jesters, hurled the dye at the imposing neo-classical b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021