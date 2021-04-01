Left Menu

Soccer-Ramos suffers calf injury ahead of Champions League, Clasico showdowns

The problem puts his participation in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Liverpool and the Clasico with visitors Barcelona on April 10 in serious doubt. "After undergoing tests, our captain Sergio Ramos has been diagnosed with an inner calf injury in his left leg," a Real statement read.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:54 IST
Soccer-Ramos suffers calf injury ahead of Champions League, Clasico showdowns

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has sustained a calf injury, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Ramos was an 86th minute substitute in Spain's 3-1 win over Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday and said he picked up the injury in the post-game warm down. The problem puts his participation in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to Liverpool and the Clasico with visitors Barcelona on April 10 in serious doubt.

"After undergoing tests, our captain Sergio Ramos has been diagnosed with an inner calf injury in his left leg," a Real statement read. The club did not say how long the problem will keep him sidelined but media reports suggest it will be up to a month.

"After the match I was training on the pitch and noticed a pull in my left calf," Ramos said on his Instagram account. "I've undergone tests today and they confirmed I've got a muscle issue. One thing that hurts me the most is not being able to help the side during these top-level matches and also not be able to return the support and energy that you (the fans) show me out on the pitch.

"I can't do anything more than speak honestly, work hard and support the side with all my soul." The 35-year-old Ramos, who is out of contract at the end of the season, had knee surgery on a torn meniscus in January, missing 10 games, and made his comeback in last month's 3-1 Champions League last 16 second-leg victory over Atalanta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark on tech strength, reopening optimism

The SP 500 on Thursday crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time, as gains in technology shares as well as optimism about a pickup in economic activity helped Wall Street kick off the second quarter on a high note. Swift vaccinations and a ...

Bangladesh reports highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 6,469 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since its outbreak in the country on March 8 last year, taking the tally of infections to 617,764.The death toll climbed to 9,105 after 59 fatalities were re...

Fans may be allowed to attend 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest welcomed the news Thursday that up to 3,500 fans may be allowed to attend the popular music competition when it is staged in the Netherlands next month.The Dutch government has said it plans to...

Punjab creates record with zero pendency of bills after 15 yrs

Punjab government has created a record with zero pendency of bills in the state treasury during the Financial Year 2020-21, after a gap of almost 15 years. As per an official spokesperson, the Treasuries and Accounts of Finance Department o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021