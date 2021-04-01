Juve defender Bonucci contracts coronavirus on Italy duty

Juve defender Bonucci contracts coronavirus on Italy dutyPTI | Turin | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:30 IST
Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after returning from international duty.
Bonucci is isolating at his home in Turin, the Italian club said. He was tested Thursday morning.
Four members of the Italy staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Bonucci is the second Juventus player to contract the virus while on international duty as fellow defender Merih Demiral tested positive when he was with the Turkish national team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
