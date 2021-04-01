Left Menu

Soccer-Mozambique fire coach after Cup of Nations exit

Mozambique coach Luis Goncalves became the second victim of African Cup of Nations' failure when he was sacked on Thursday, the country’s football federation said. On Wednesday, South Africa fired their coach Molefi Ntseki after also missing out on the finals. Both countries have limited time to find successors before the group phase of qualifiers for the next World Cup starts in June.

01-04-2021
Mozambique coach Luis Goncalves became the second victim of African Cup of Nations' failure when he was sacked on Thursday, the country's football federation said. The Portuguese coach, who had been in the post since August 2019, was dismissed after the country's failure to qualify for next year's finals in Cameroon.

Mozambique were in second place going into their final two Group F matches but finished bottom after losing their last two games 1-0 to Rwanda and the Cape Verde Islands. On Wednesday, South Africa fired their coach Molefi Ntseki after also missing out on the finals.

Both countries have limited time to find successors before the group phase of qualifiers for the next World Cup starts in June. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

