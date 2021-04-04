34 rowers, four coaches get second dose of coronavirus vaccine

By Nitin Srivastava Rowing Federation of India (RFI) president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo on Sunday said that 34 rowers and four coaches have received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Both the shots have been given to around 34 rowers with four coaches. So, in total 38 people. About all belong to the army I am sure. The Indian team comprises 34 rowers and four coaches are all vaccinated and second shot also been given," Rajlaxmi told ANI. When asked if there was any official communication between the federation and the Sports Ministry regarding the vaccination of the rowers, she said: "No, because under the Madhya Pradesh sports department training is taking place and they have ensured that trainees are vaccinated and the army under whom the training is taking place, they ensured that rowers have been vaccinated. So, we didn't need to intervene in this matter."

She further stated: "All the soldiers of the Indian army are getting vaccinated in a phased manner. So, it's not that rowers only got vaccinated. The federation has been lucky because MP sports department is cooperating and taking interest in the welfare of athletes so we have been very fortunate." (ANI)

