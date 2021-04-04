Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, April 4

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: COLLEGE BASKETBALL Women's NCAA Tournament final coverage: 3 Arizona vs. 1 Stanford, 6 p.m.

- - Men's NCAA Tournament title game preview: Unbeaten Gonzaga battles Baylor for national championship The two No. 1 seeds finally get the chance to share the court on Monday when they square off on the sport's highest stage, the NCAA Tournament national title game in Indianapolis. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-BAY-GONZ, Field Level Media

Advertisement

- - Betting preview: Historic run? Bettors split on Gonzaga's final hurdle Top-ranked Gonzaga's dramatic escape against 11th-seeded UCLA has set the stage for a highly anticipated final showdown against Baylor. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-BAY-GONZ-TOURNAMENT-ODDS, Field Level Media

- - News: Rutgers G Montez Mathis enters transfer portal Rutgers junior guard Montez Mathis put his name in the transfer portal, he announced Sunday on Twitter. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-RUTG-MATHIS-TRANSFER, Field Level Media - - - -

MLB Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m. Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton out of starting lineup Sunday New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's home game against the Toronto Blue Jays, but manager Aaron Boone said the move had nothing to do with Stanton's hitless start to the season. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-STANTON, Field Level Media - - Tigers give DH/1B Miguel Cabrera day off on Sunday Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch gave designated hitter/first baseman Miguel Cabrera the day off Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Indians. BASEBALL-MLB-DET-CABRERA, Field Level Media

- - Blue Jays select contract of LHP Tommy Milone The Toronto Blue Jays selected the contract of veteran left-hander Tommy Milone on Sunday afternoon. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-MILONE, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Brooklyn at Chicago, 2 p.m. L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m. Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m. Orlando at Denver, 10 p.m. - - Reports: Bucks' Jrue Holiday agrees to 4-year extension worth up to $160M The Milwaukee Bucks and point guard Jrue Holiday have agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $160 million on Sunday, according to multiple reports. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-HOLIDAY, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Detroit at Tampa Bay, Noon Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m. Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m. Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

- - Reports: Brazil variant among Canucks' growing COVID cases The COVID -19 outbreak that has sidelined the Vancouver Canucks has grown to more than 20 players and coaches returning positive tests, and also includes some cases of the Brazilian variant of the virus, according to published reports. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-COVID, Field Level Media - - - - TENNIS ATP -- Miami Open Elina Svitolina, ATP's Gael Monfils announce engagement WTA star Elina Svitolina and the ATP's Gael Monfils announced this weekend they are engaged. TENNIS-WTA-ENGAGEMENT, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF PGA Tour -- Valero Texas Open, final-round coverage LPGA Tour -- ANA Inspiration, final-round coverage

- - Jon Rahm becomes a dad before the Masters World No. 3 golfer Jon Rahm became a first-time father this weekend, meaning he should be on hand Thursday when play starts at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga. GOLF-PGA-RAHM-BABY, Field Level Media - - - - esports Dota -- ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021 CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 13 LoL -- League Championship Series Midseason Showdown Call of Duty League -- Stage 2, Week 3 (L.A. Guerrillas home series)

- - News: Fnatic move Masaros to inactive Dota 2 roster ESPORTS-DOTA-MASAROS, Field Level Media MinD_ContRoL back wtih Nigma after COVID-19 ESPORTS-DOTA-NIGMA, Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)