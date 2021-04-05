Left Menu

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo prevents Pramac Ducati one-two with Doha GP win

Towards the end, Quartararo capitalised on a Bagnaia mistake to move up to third and then reeled in both Martin and Zarco to take the race lead and win, thereby giving Yamaha a 10-point lead over Ducati in the constructors championship. Zarco, who finished second last weekend as well, leads the championship after two races -- four points ahead of Quartararo and Vinales.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 00:01 IST
Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo prevents Pramac Ducati one-two with Doha GP win
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won the Doha Grand Prix on Sunday after overtaking both Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin in the Ducati-powered Pramac Racing bikes in a single lap to leave them fighting for second and third.

MotoGP rookie and pole-sitter Martin led for most of the race before Quartararo moved ahead with five laps to go while Zarco passed his team mate on the final lap to take second. In what was the closest race in premier class history, the top 15 riders were separated by less than nine seconds at the chequered flag at the Losail International Circuit.

Suzuki's Alex Rins finished fourth while Quartararo's team mate and last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix winner Maverick Vinales finished fifth. Defending champion Joan Mir finished seventh. "I haven't won many races but this was such a special win," Quartararo said. "I decided to keep the tyres for the end. When I saw Maverick coming, I decided that was the moment to push.

"I worked a lot in pre-season to achieve this goal, especially with the pressure after taking the seat from Valentino (Rossi)." Martin launched himself off the line perfectly to take the lead but the rider who made the biggest gains was KTM's Miguel Oliveira who moved up from 12th to third at the first turn before dropping back.

Rins, who started eighth on the grid, patiently picked his way through the pack and he soon found himself involved in a heated battle for second with Zarco. Rins was able to slip past Zarco time and again on the corners but he was no match for the Ducati engine on the straights and the Suzuki rider soon lost third place to Francesco Bagnaia from the factory Ducati team.

Behind them, Ducati's Jack Miller and Suzuki's Mir clashed twice, first when Mir bumped Miller wide before the Australian barged him aside with his shoulder on the straight. Towards the end, Quartararo capitalised on a Bagnaia mistake to move up to third and then reeled in both Martin and Zarco to take the race lead and win, thereby giving Yamaha a 10-point lead over Ducati in the constructors championship.

Zarco, who finished second last weekend as well, leads the championship after two races -- four points ahead of Quartararo and Vinales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan's king sends tough message on dissent in royal family

Jordanian authorities said Sunday they foiled a malicious plot by a former crown prince to destabilise the kingdom with foreign support, contradicting the senior royals claims that he was being punished for speaking out against corruption a...

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021