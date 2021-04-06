Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern's Roca out, Gnabry doubtful against Paris St Germain

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca has been ruled out of their of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris St Germain on Wednesday, while winger Serge Gnabry is unlikely to feature either, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:43 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern's Roca out, Gnabry doubtful against Paris St Germain

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca has been ruled out of their of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris St Germain on Wednesday, while winger Serge Gnabry is unlikely to feature either, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday. The Bavarians are brimming with confidence, even without injured top striker Robert Lewandowski, having beaten second-placed RB Leipzig 1-0 on Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern have also won their last seven games in all competitions and scored 23 goals. Flick, who has led the Bavarians to six titles in the last 10 months including the Champions League, said Spaniard Roca suffered an injury on Sunday and was out. Gnabry has a sore throat and is unlikely to be included, said Flick.

The two sides met in last year's Champions League final with Bayern winning the trophy but that counts for little now, said Flick. "Paris are a new team with a new coach," said Flick. "I don't think that game matters anymore. We want to reach the semi-finals and the final. That is our aim."

"They have a solid defence, a very good goalkeeper, but up front they have enormous quality." Flick said Bayern would have to press the French quickly when they attacked and beware of the speed of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe if they lose possession.

"There is this enormous quality they have, and if we lose possession then we have to stop them quickly. We also have to put them under pressure early." Even though PSG are missing half a dozen players, including Alessandro Florenzi and fellow Italy international Marco Verratti through coronavirus infections, Bayern will need to be sharper in attack than against Leipzig.

"We have to be confident in our attack, a bit more decisive than Leipzig and also be strong from the start." "We will get our chances but we have to play them out better than against Leipzig," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Scotland’s Wright out of Women’s Six Nations after red card

Scotland hooker Molly Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the Womens Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on Englands Vickii Cornborough in the 52-10 defeat in Doncaster on Saturday.New Zealand...

Order issued for timely closure of weekly markets: North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued an order for timely closure of all weekly markets operating in its areas in view of the night curfew imposed in the city in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, its mayor said on Tuesday.The Delhi ...

RSS, BJP may also 'adopt' Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the BJP and the RSS on Tuesday, saying if needed, they would adopt former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.Addressing a ceremony after unveiling a ...

Canada's move away from fossil fuels threatens 450,000 jobs

By Jack Graham TORONTO, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T hree-quarters of Canadas oil and gas sector workers - 450,000 people - could lose their jobs by 2050, economists said on Tuesday, urging action to ensure they find other types o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021