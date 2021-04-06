Soccer-Scotland's Sturgeon optimistic on fans attending Euro 2020

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is optimistic that a good number of fans will be allowed to attend matches at this year's European Championship, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Hampden Park in Glasgow is set to host three Group D games and a last-16 tie in June, and the Scottish Football Association has submitted its plans to UEFA ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

"While these are not final decisions for us, I'm optimistic we'll have matches played here in Scotland with a number of spectators," Sturgeon told local media. "A reasonably good number of spectators in Hampden for them. "These are discussions and decisions that need to be made by the appropriate authorities... We have to put our proposals into UEFA and they have to then assess those, and it will be for them to set out the proposals in due course."

Scotland start their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14. England and Croatia are the other teams in Group D. The 2020 European Championship, which was postponed by a year due to the pandemic, will take place from June 11-July 11.

