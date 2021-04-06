Left Menu

Soccer-Scotland's Sturgeon optimistic on fans attending Euro 2020

Hampden Park in Glasgow is set to host three Group D games and a last-16 tie in June, and the Scottish Football Association has submitted its plans to UEFA ahead of a deadline on Wednesday. "While these are not final decisions for us, I'm optimistic we'll have matches played here in Scotland with a number of spectators," Sturgeon told local media.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:52 IST
Soccer-Scotland's Sturgeon optimistic on fans attending Euro 2020

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is optimistic that a good number of fans will be allowed to attend matches at this year's European Championship, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Hampden Park in Glasgow is set to host three Group D games and a last-16 tie in June, and the Scottish Football Association has submitted its plans to UEFA ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

"While these are not final decisions for us, I'm optimistic we'll have matches played here in Scotland with a number of spectators," Sturgeon told local media. "A reasonably good number of spectators in Hampden for them. "These are discussions and decisions that need to be made by the appropriate authorities... We have to put our proposals into UEFA and they have to then assess those, and it will be for them to set out the proposals in due course."

Scotland start their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14. England and Croatia are the other teams in Group D. The 2020 European Championship, which was postponed by a year due to the pandemic, will take place from June 11-July 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Scotland’s Wright out of Women’s Six Nations after red card

Scotland hooker Molly Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the Womens Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on Englands Vickii Cornborough in the 52-10 defeat in Doncaster on Saturday.New Zealand...

Order issued for timely closure of weekly markets: North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued an order for timely closure of all weekly markets operating in its areas in view of the night curfew imposed in the city in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, its mayor said on Tuesday.The Delhi ...

RSS, BJP may also 'adopt' Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the BJP and the RSS on Tuesday, saying if needed, they would adopt former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.Addressing a ceremony after unveiling a ...

Canada's move away from fossil fuels threatens 450,000 jobs

By Jack Graham TORONTO, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T hree-quarters of Canadas oil and gas sector workers - 450,000 people - could lose their jobs by 2050, economists said on Tuesday, urging action to ensure they find other types o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021