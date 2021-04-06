Left Menu

Don't understand how it can continue to happen in 21st century: Williams on racism

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams said that he does not understand how racism can still exist in the 21st century, stressing that it is a "scourge that we have to eradicate."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:37 IST
Don't understand how it can continue to happen in 21st century: Williams on racism
Inaki Williams (Photo/ Inaki Williams Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams said that he does not understand how racism can still exist in the 21st century, stressing that it is a "scourge that we have to eradicate." "Unfortunately, I've experienced racism while playing. It's unpleasant and humiliating. I don't understand how it can continue to happen in the 21st century. But the fact that it happens to me, someone who's quite visible, means that the message gets out there. That LaLiga has taken the lead in the situation I think is a very important step. It's a scourge that we have to eradicate," Williams said, as quoted by LaLiga.

Recently, Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal launched campaigns to fight against racism. Manchester United on Friday launched a new campaign, SEE RED, which aims to "confront the scourge of racism and discrimination in the game" while Arsenal last week announced a campaign named #StopOnlineAbuse. Williams also called for "harsh penalties" for the defaulters. "I know that players in England have experienced similar things, and I'm sure they've felt the same way as I have. Sport, and football, stands for other values, which are totally opposite to this. I think we need harsh penalties and to set an example, to put people off repeating it," he said.

Athletic Bilbao is currently 10th on the LaLiga table with 35 points from 28 games. Williams said wearing the club's badge on "our chest gives us all an enormous sense of pride." "At the end of the day, it's about going into battle every match with your friends, they're more than just teammates after all these years together. This is a family. The sense of belonging we have at this club, not just the players but everyone involved, means that everything we do is out of love for the club. It's something they instill in you from a young age. Wearing the Athletic Club badge on our chest gives us all an enormous sense of pride. It's what drives us to be better every day," he said.

"We know it's difficult to compete with the best every day. But to be able to compete with the very best while staying true to our philosophy is what makes us different, and proud to be part of the club. Ever since I've been in the first team, if the coach tells us to run through a brick wall, we do it. Marcelino, our coach, has been really impressed by how united we are, we're a family. We know what he wants from us and that he wants to help us, beyond individual tactics that might suit us more or less. If he told us to run through a brick wall, all 25 of us in the squad would do it. In that sense, Athletic Club is different to other clubs," Williams added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Two bomb blasts within 48 hours at Galsi

A bomb exploded at an under-construction building at Galsi in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday, the second in 48 hours in the area, police said.The explosion on Tuesday took place near a Sishu Siksha Kendra at Raipur village...

Rugby-Scotland’s Wright out of Women’s Six Nations after red card

Scotland hooker Molly Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the Womens Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on Englands Vickii Cornborough in the 52-10 defeat in Doncaster on Saturday.New Zealand...

Order issued for timely closure of weekly markets: North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued an order for timely closure of all weekly markets operating in its areas in view of the night curfew imposed in the city in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, its mayor said on Tuesday.The Delhi ...

RSS, BJP may also 'adopt' Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the BJP and the RSS on Tuesday, saying if needed, they would adopt former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.Addressing a ceremony after unveiling a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021