Left Menu

Tokyo-bound Avinash Sable to train in Uganda from Apr 10

Amount sanctioned for training Rs. 28,95,150, the ministry said in a release on Wednesday.Sable had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 3000m steeplechase event with a time of 8.21.37 at the athletics World Championship final in Doha in October 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:24 IST
Tokyo-bound Avinash Sable to train in Uganda from Apr 10

Olympic-bound Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable is set to train in Uganda from April 10 to July 20 after getting a go ahead from the Sports Ministry, which approved a proposal sent by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The 26-year-old will be training under foreign coach Addy Ruiter, who has guided athletes like Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, the current world record holder in men's 5000m and 10,000m. Kenya, Morocco and Uganda are considered the hubs of steeplechase.

The AFI sent a proposal to the ministry for providing financial assistance to Sable for his 100-day training programme along with his coach Amrish Kumar in Uganda.

''Sports Ministry approves proposal for a high altitude training camp of 100 Days in Kapchorwa/Teryet, Uganda from 10th April 21 to 20th July 21. Amount sanctioned for training: Rs. 28,95,150,'' the ministry said in a release on Wednesday.

Sable had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 3000m steeplechase event with a time of 8.21.37 at the athletics World Championship final in Doha in October 2019. The Olympic cut-off was set at 8.22.00.

Sable, who was selected for Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in November 2018, has been so far allotted a total of Rs 16,58,656 approximately.

It includes Rs 2,58,656 for international competitions, recovery equipment and support staff and an out of pocket allowance of Rs 14,00,000 till February this year.

He had bettered his personal best in men's 3000m steeplechase to win the gold medal at the 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Patiala last month.

He clocked a time of 8:20.20 in Patiala.

Sable, who is currently training at the SAI NSSC Bangalore, had also won the gold with a timing of 8:24.40 at the Indian Grand Prix-3 and silver at the 2019 Asian Championships by clocking 8:30.19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021