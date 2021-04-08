Left Menu

Soccer-Glory boss fumes after lightning ends A-League match early

Perth Glory coach Richard Garcia was left fuming after a lightning storm forced an early end to their A-League match against Sydney FC on Wednesday night, depriving his side of an opportunity for a late equaliser.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-04-2021 07:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 07:02 IST
Soccer-Glory boss fumes after lightning ends A-League match early

Perth Glory coach Richard Garcia was left fuming after a lightning storm forced an early end to their A-League match against Sydney FC on Wednesday night, depriving his side of an opportunity for a late equaliser. Glory were trailing 1-0 with four minutes of additional time to play when the storm, which had delayed the start by 45 minutes, returned and a power surge put out the floodlights at Kogarah Oval.

The referee abandoned the match for reasons of player safety but the result will stand under A-League rules that stipulate only 45 minutes must be completed. "I'm still trying to figure out why," Garcia complained in his post-match news conference.

"We can call off the game but then players are still on the pitch doing interviews on the pitch, so where's the player welfare? "I'm all for player welfare but we're still doing interviews so why's the game been called off? I'm baffled, baffled to say the least."

Kosta Barbarouses scored the only goal of the match from a tight angle in the 55th minute to help reigning champions Sydney move up to fourth place in the league. Former West Ham United and Hull City forward Garcia was also incensed that Glory, who remain ninth in the standings, were not awarded a penalty for a 25th-minute challenge on winger Carlo Armiento.

"Stonewall penalty," he said. "In every league around the world, including this one, that is a penalty. Changes the whole game. VAR check it, they're saying they did. Who's running VAR? It’s a penalty every day of the week. "If we keep going down this road, where are we going to end up?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

How entertainment industry will benefit from adoption of Internet of Things

Amidst the surge of popularity, the Internet of Things technology is gaining in various sectors of our modern-day life the entertainment industry isnt many steps away from accepting it. The global IoT market is expected to grow twice the si...

Chartered flight from Macao carries stranded passengers home

About 50 people of various nationalities boarded a chartered flight from Macao to Malaysia on Thursday after many were stranded for months by the pandemic and border restrictions.The flight to Kuala Lumpur was organized by Malaysias consula...

Surge in COVID cases may impact NBFCs' fund raising via securitisation: Report

Fears of stricter lockdown amid the second wave of coronavirus infections may affect asset quality of retail loans, thereby impacting the fund-raising ability of housing finance and non-banking finance companies through the securitisation r...

India to resume buying oil from Iran once US sanctions ease

India will look to resume buying crude oil from Iran the moment US sanctions are eased, helping it diversify its import basket, a senior government official said.India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions on the P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021