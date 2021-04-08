Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League fixtures from April 9-12. All times GMT. April 9, Friday

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers (2000) * Wolves have never beaten Fulham in an away Premier League match in five previous meetings.

* Wolves were unbeaten in their first 10 league games in London after gaining promotion in 2018 but have since lost three of their last five. * Fulham's 2-1 defeat by Leeds United last month snapped a run of seven straight home league victories in games played on Friday.

April 10, Saturday Manchester City v Leeds United (1230)

* Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 41 Premier League games against promoted teams at the Etihad Stadium. * Pep Guardiola's side have kept a league-high 17 clean sheets this season and are on course to surpass their record tally of 20 shutouts in 2018-19.

* Leeds have secured 42 points from 30 games, which is their best tally at this stage of a Premier League campaign since 2001-02, when they finished fifth. Liverpool v Aston Villa (1500)

* Villa defeated Liverpool 7-2 in October and are looking to complete their first league double over the Merseyside club since 1992-93. * Juergen Klopp's champions are looking to avoid a seventh straight league defeat at Anfield.

* Aston Villa have beaten Liverpool six times away from home in the Premier League, behind only Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (7). Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1730)

* Chelsea have won their last six league games against Palace, including a 4-0 triumph at Stamford Bridge in October. * Chelsea are yet to lose a league game away from home since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January.

* Timo Werner has been involved in more goals than any other Chelsea player this season (5 goals, 6 assists). April 11, Sunday

Burnley v Newcastle United (1200) * Burnley defeated Newcastle 1-0 at Turf Moor last season and are looking for back-to-back home victories against the Magpies for the first time since 1968.

* Burnley have failed to win any of their last six home league games, while Newcastle are winless in their last seven matches. * Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is bidding to avoid a fourth successive away defeat by Burnley, having lost in 2009-10 with Sunderland, 2014-15 with Hull City and last season with the Magpies.

West Ham United v Leicester City (1405) * West Ham are winless in their last five home league games against Leicester.

* David Moyes' side are looking for their first league double over Leicester since 1999-2000, following their 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium in October. * West Ham have scored in 25 different league matches this season, behind only Manchester City, with on-loan midfielder Jesse Lingard involved in more goals (6 goals, 3 assists) than any other player since making his Hammers debut in February.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1630) * Tottenham have lost just one of their last eight home league games against Manchester United.

* If Spurs net twice, they will become the first team to score eight goals against Manchester United in a single Premier League campaign, following their 6-1 victory earlier this season. * Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are unbeaten in their last 22 away league games and are looking to match Arsenal's tally of 23 between August 2001-September 2002.

Sheffield United v Arsenal (1900) * Arsenal have not beaten the Blades away from home in the Premier League in four previous attempts.

* Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine successive Premier League games, their third worst run in the history of the competition. * The Blades have managed a league-worst 17 goals in 30 games this season.

April 12, Monday West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1800)

* Southampton have won each of their last four leagues games against West Brom, including a 2-0 victory at St Mary's Stadium in October. * Ralph Hasenhuettl's side defeated Burnley 3-2 in their previous fixture but have not won back-to-back games since December.

* West Brom have found the net in just three of nine home league games under Sam Allardyce. Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton (2015)

* Brighton have not lost to Everton in any of their three home league games. * Everton's nine game unbeaten run on the road was snapped by their 2-0 loss to Chelsea last month.

* Brighton have conceded 24% of their goals from headers this season, the highest proportion of headed goals in the competition, while Everton have scored 12 headed goals, more than any other team.

