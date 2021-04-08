Lewandowski to miss second leg of CL quarter-final against PSG

Left Menu

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski confirmed that he will miss the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain next week as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 09:15 IST
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski confirmed that he will miss the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain next week as he continues to recover from a knee injury. The 32-year-old sustained the blow during the international break with Poland, and he will not be returning to the pitch until he feels "really good and safe".

In the Polish striker's absence, Bayern suffered a 3-2 defeat against PSG in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Thursday. PSG took advantage of a Bayern defence that has been creaky all season, as Kylian Mbappe netted twice and Marquinhos added another. The Parisians now take three away goals into Tuesday's clash.

"No, [next week] is still too early. I'll do everything I can to get back on the pitch, but only when I feel really good and safe. It's not a good feeling to sit at home," Sky Sports quoted Lewandowski as saying. The first goal of the match was registered in the third minute of the match as Mbappe registered his name in the goal-scoring charts. PSG then gained a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute as Marquinhos scored another goal for the side.

In the 37th minute, Bayern pegged one goal back as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got among the scoring charts to bring the scoreline to 2-1 in favour of PSG. No other goals were scored in the first half, and PSG went into half-time with a 2-1 lead. In the second half, Thomas Muller scored for Bayern in the 60th minute, bringing the scoreline level at 2-2 and there was all to play with 30 minutes still to go in the match. However, eight minutes later, PSG once again managed to get the lead as Mbappe's strike took them 3-2 ahead in the match. In the end, PSG managed to hang on to register a 3-2 win. (ANI)

