Left Menu

SA vs Pak: There's a gap in our middle-order, says Babar Azam

After registering a 28-run win in the third ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that there is still a gap in their middle-order and the side needs to work on it to further improve.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:31 IST
SA vs Pak: There's a gap in our middle-order, says Babar Azam
Pakistan cricket team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a 28-run win in the third ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that there is still a gap in their middle-order and the side needs to work on it to further improve. With this win in the third ODI, Pakistan won the series 2-1 and this is the second time, that they have managed to defeat South Africa on their own soil in a bilateral ODI series. Chasing 321 in the third ODI, South Africa was bundled out for 292.

"It was the responsibility of the top order to take our innings deep, which we did. Throughout the tournament, our batsmen did well, especially Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul Haq, and we wanted to continue our momentum. We wanted to finish the innings off and I was happy to be there till the end. I'm very confident with the side. I'm very happy with the top order performing in a difficult place like South Africa. It gives us a lot of confidence, and we want to keep this momentum going," ESPNcricinfo quoted Azam as saying. Batting first, Pakistan was sitting comfortably at 206/1 with Fakhar Zaman going past his century. From their things turned, as the visitors crumbled to 257/6. However, in the end, Babar Azam (94) and Hasan Ali ensured that Pakistan post more than 300 runs on the board.

"I accept our middle order struggled, but I don't think it was as bad as people made out. There's a gap in our middle order where we are missing a particular kind of player we are trying to fill, which is why we brought Sarfaraz in to try and plug that weakness. We wanted to utilise the experience that was on the bench, so that's why we brought Sarfaraz in," said Azam. "Sarfaraz is with us because we trust him. In ODI cricket, we'll try and utilise him as much as we can as wicketkeeper and batsman, because at No. 5, you need to move the game along, which we believe he can do. The middle order was struggling, and while it didn't come off for Sarfaraz today, everyone played a part in a very good series deciding win," he added.

With this knock of 94, Azam is set to topple India skipper Virat Kohli at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings. Talking about this, Azam said:" I'm thankful to God. I just like to enjoy my cricket and do what's best for the team. We'll now sit down and plan for the T20I series and what our combinations there need to be. That involves a lot of discussion among ourselves, and hopefully we'll be successful there, too." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COAS Gen MM Naravane proceeds on visit to Bangladesh from 8 to 12 April

Continuing with the excellent tradition of strong bilateral and defence ties between India and Bangladesh, General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff has proceeded on a visit to Bangladesh from 08 to 12 April 2021. General Naravanes visit...

Since Apple is working on retractable keyboards, Macbooks could be thinner in future

For the last ten years, Apple has made immense growth by embracing the latest technology in their products and swaying millions of hearts. Undoubtedly, Apple has the power to astonish people worldwide, designing the first tablet or the firs...

Army chief Gen Naravane pays tributes to fallen heroes of Bangladesh's Liberation War

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday paid tributes to the fallen heroes of Bangladeshs 1971 Liberation War after arriving in the country on a five-day visit to further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Ar...

How entertainment industry will benefit from adoption of Internet of Things

Amidst the surge of popularity, the Internet of Things technology is gaining in various sectors of our modern-day life the entertainment industry isnt many steps away from accepting it. The global IoT market is expected to grow twice the si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021