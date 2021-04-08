INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE STATISTICS (ALL SEASONS)

The Indian Premier League is into its 14th season and here's a look at the important statistical records through the past 13 editions.

ALL TIME TOP-5 BATTING RECORDS ======================= Highest Run Scorers ============= Virat Kohli (RCB) 5878 Suresh Raina (CSK) 5368 David Warner (SRH) 5254 Rohit Sharma (MI) 5230 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 5197 Most Number of 100s ============= Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 6 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 David Warner (SRH) 4 Shane Watson (CSK Retd) 4 AB de Villiers (RCB) 3 Most Number of 50s ============== David Warner (SRH) 48 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 41 Rohit Sharma (MI) 39 Virat Kohli (RCB) 39 Suresh Raina (CSK) 38 Most Number of 6s ============ Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 349 AB de Villiers (RCB) 235 MS Dhoni (CSK) 216 Rohit Sharma (MI) 213 Virat Kohli (RCB) 201 Most Number of 4s ============= Sikhar Dhawan (DC) 591 David Warner (SRH) 510 Virat Kohli (RCB) 503 Suresh Raina (CSK) 493 Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 491 Best Strike Rate =========== Andre Russell (KKR) 182.33 Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) 165.39 Sunil Narine (KKR) 164.27 Hardik Pandya (MI) 159.26 Moeen Ali (CSK) 158.46 Highest Individual Scores ================ Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 175 (66 balls) for RCB vs *PWI Brendon McMullum (KKR) 158 (73 balls) vs RCB AB de Villiers (RCB) 133 (59 balls) vs MI KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) 132 (69 balls) vs RCB AB de Villiers (RCB) 129 (52 balls) vs *Gujarat Lions BOWLING RECORDS ============ Highest Wicket-taker ============== Lasith Malinga (MI) 170 Amit Mishra (DC) 160 Piyush Chawla (MI) 156 Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 153 Harbhajan Singh (KKR) 150 Best Match figures ============ Alzarri Joseph (MI) 6/12 vs SRH Sohail Tanvir (RR) 6/14 vs CSK Adam Zampa (RPS) 6/19 vs SRH Anil Kumble (RCB) 5/5 vs RR Ishant Sharma (*DC) 5/12 vs *KTK Best Economy Rates ============= Rashid Khan (SRH) 6.24 Anil Kumble (RCB) 6.57 Glenn McGrath (DD*/DC) 6.61 Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK) 6.67 Roloef van der Merwe (RCB) 6.74 Best Bowling Average ============== Kagiso Rabada (DC) 18.09 Doug Bollinger (CSK) 18.72 Dimitri Masceranhas (*KXIP) 18.73 Ferveez Maharoof (DD*) 19.25 Lasith Malinga (MI) 19.80 Most Number of Dots ============== Harbhajan Singh (CSK) 1249 Ravichandran Ashwin (DC) 1170 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 1164 Lasith Malinga (MI) 1155 Piyush Chawla (MI) 1148 * Denotes teams whose names have been changed or now defunct (Compiled as per records on IPL.t20.com).

