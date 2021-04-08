Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern shift focus to domestic title despite mounting injuries

Flick, a former assistant coach with the national side, has a contract with Bayern to 2023 but he is being seen as one of the frontrunners for the Germany job and has yet to shoot down speculation his future could lie elsewhere. With the Champions League return leg in Paris next week potentially ending their hopes of retaining their European crown, the Bundesliga looks like their best chance for silverware this season.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:27 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern shift focus to domestic title despite mounting injuries

After their stinging defeat to Paris St Germain in the Champions League, Bayern Munich must quickly shift focus to protecting their seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with Union Berlin set to visit the reeling Bavarians on Saturday. Already missing top striker Robert Lewandowski and Marc Roca due to injury, and with Serge Gnabry quarantined due to COVID-19, Bayern are also likely to be without defender Niklas Suele and midfielder Leon Goretzka, who were taken off in their 3-2 quarter-final first-leg loss to PSG on Wednesday.

"We assume that they will not be with us for the weekend," Coach Hansi Flick said of Suele and Goretzka. "I do not know how things look for next week." The Bavarians are not only battling injuries but also dealing with internal differences over the departure of defender Jerome Boateng at the end of the season, as well as speculation over Flick's own future at the club.

Flick has spoken in favour of keeping Boateng but club sports director Hasan Salihamidzic announced prior to Wednesday's game he would not be given a new contract. "I will not answer that question," Flick snapped when asked about Boateng's impending departure.

Flick's future at Bayern could be heavily influenced by his relationship with Salihamidzic, a powerful figure within the club hierarchy, particularly with the German national team job up for grabs after the Euro 2020 this summer. Flick, a former assistant coach with the national side, has a contract with Bayern to 2023 but he is being seen as one of the frontrunners for the Germany job and has yet to shoot down speculation his future could lie elsewhere.

With the Champions League return leg in Paris next week potentially ending their hopes of retaining their European crown, the Bundesliga looks like their best chance for silverware this season. Seven points clear of RB Leipzig with seven games remaining, a win against Union would settle some nerves and take Bayern another step closer to a ninth successive league crown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: COVID spreads its tentacles in leading educational institutions

The second wave of coronavirus is fast spreading to leading educational institutions in Uttarakhand with 56 cases detected at the Central Academy for State Forest Service, The Doon School and IIT-Roorkee.The IIT-Roorkee reported 29 new case...

YouWe Nissan overwhelms a Magnite customer with 100 per cent cashback

New Delhi, India, April 8 ANINewsVoir IndiaYouWe Nissan has delivered a 100 per cent Cashback on Magnite under Nissans Valentine Program to a lucky customer Sourabh Bhattacharya who had booked his Magnite on December 31, 2020. Rakesh Srivas...

'The Crown' S5 to start filming in July

The fifth season of critically-acclaimed Netflix show The Crown will start production in July this year.According to Variety, the Left Bank-produced series is geared to start filming in July and features an all-new cast to play.The crew mem...

NZ temporarily suspends travel from India to combat surge in COVID-19 infected travellers: PM Ardern

New Zealand has for the first time imposed a temporary ban on travellers coming from India, including its citizens, from April 11 to 28 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021