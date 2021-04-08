Left Menu

French Open postponed by a week because of pandemic

To slow down the pace of infections, new nationwide restrictions have been enforced, including a three-week school closure, a month-long domestic travel ban and the closing of non-essential shops.This postponement will give us a little more time to improve the health situation and should allow us to optimize our chances of welcoming spectators at Roland Garros, said Gilles Moretton, the president of the French tennis federation.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:44 IST
French Open postponed by a week because of pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The French Open tennis tournament will be delayed by one week because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Thursday.

The clay-court Grand Slam tournament was set to start on May 23, but first-round matches will now get underway on May 30. The French tennis federation said the decision was taken in order to maximize chances the event will be played ''in front of as many spectators as possible'' in a safe environment.

The move came as as coronavirus cases surge in France and hospitals approach saturation. To slow down the pace of infections, new nationwide restrictions have been enforced, including a three-week school closure, a month-long domestic travel ban and the closing of non-essential shops.

''This postponement will give us a little more time to improve the health situation and should allow us to optimize our chances of welcoming spectators at Roland Garros,'' said Gilles Moretton, the president of the French tennis federation. ''Whether for the fans, the players or the atmosphere, crowd presence is essential to the tournament, the first international sporting event of the spring.'' The postponement will have an impact on players' preparations for the grass court season, with only two weeks now separating the French Open final and Wimbledon, which is scheduled for June 28-July 11.

Ugo Valensi, the executive Director of the Grand Slam board coordinating the four major tournaments, said the organization supports the French federation's decision.

French tennis player Alize Cornet, however, slammed Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu for the decision.

''Our sport minister is a disaster,'' Cornet said, speaking to Tennis Channel. ''It's a pretty selfish decision, to be honest. Because the calendar is going to suffer from this postponement. I understand it's not an easy time for the tournament but we have to think about the players and the calendar.'' Last year's French Open tournament was pushed back to September because of the health crisis, with crowds limited to 1,000 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: COVID spreads its tentacles in leading educational institutions

The second wave of coronavirus is fast spreading to leading educational institutions in Uttarakhand with 56 cases detected at the Central Academy for State Forest Service, The Doon School and IIT-Roorkee.The IIT-Roorkee reported 29 new case...

YouWe Nissan overwhelms a Magnite customer with 100 per cent cashback

New Delhi, India, April 8 ANINewsVoir IndiaYouWe Nissan has delivered a 100 per cent Cashback on Magnite under Nissans Valentine Program to a lucky customer Sourabh Bhattacharya who had booked his Magnite on December 31, 2020. Rakesh Srivas...

'The Crown' S5 to start filming in July

The fifth season of critically-acclaimed Netflix show The Crown will start production in July this year.According to Variety, the Left Bank-produced series is geared to start filming in July and features an all-new cast to play.The crew mem...

NZ temporarily suspends travel from India to combat surge in COVID-19 infected travellers: PM Ardern

New Zealand has for the first time imposed a temporary ban on travellers coming from India, including its citizens, from April 11 to 28 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021