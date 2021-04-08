Left Menu

Gill stays relaxed and takes the game on: Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders pace spearhead Pat Cummins is a big fan of Shubman Gill and said he likes the way the young India opening batsman stays relaxed while taking the game on.Hes good, hes young.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:49 IST
Gill stays relaxed and takes the game on: Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders pace spearhead Pat Cummins is a big fan of Shubman Gill and said he likes the way the young India opening batsman stays relaxed while taking the game on.

''He's good, he's young. He wants to take the game on and is really relaxed,'' the star Aussie pacer said in an Instagram live by KKR in the build-up to their opening IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

''He doesn't take cricket or life too seriously. So it's good fun to be with him,'' the world's no 1 Test pacer added, hailing the India youngster as the duo would be seen playing together, months after their thrilling duel in the Test series Down Under.

The 21-year-old was one of the architects of India's epic Test series win Down Under, in what was his debut outing.

Gill hit a counter-attacking 91 in the second innings of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, something that set up India's epic chase of 328 at the Gabba en route to their 2-1 series triumph.

''I get along really well with Shubman. It was a great debut for him last summer in Australia. We had some good contests out in the field. I really feel happy for him, he had a great start to his Test career,'' Cummins said.

Amid the COVID-19 scare, IPL will follow a caravan format and for the first time the franchises will be deprived of home advantage as KKR too would miss playing at the iconic Eden Gardens.

''Just looking forward to playing for you guys this season. I know, unfortunately, we're not going to get up to Kolkata and see you in person but yeah give us all the love on social media. ''We see it all and we absolutely love it, and we'll be trying our best for you, so stick with us and yeah hopefully see you all soon,'' Cummins said in a message to the fans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has more troops on Ukraines eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing Russian aggressions, the White House said on Thurs...

Soccer-Lyon scrape shootout Cup win over third-tier Red Star

Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais were given an almighty scare in their French Cup round of 16 tie on Thursday by third-tier Red Star FC, who recovered from two goals down to force a draw 2-2 after 90 minutes before succumbing 5-4 on penalt...

N.Irish leaders set aside arguing to urge end to violence

Northern Irelands power-sharing government put aside factional differences on Thursday to appeal for calm after more than a week of nightly violence partly fuelled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers.H...

Egypt to produce up to 80 mln Sinovac vaccine doses annually- minister

Egypt has agreed with Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine domestically, and could produce up to 80 million doses a year, the health ministry said on Thursday.The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccinatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021