AHF to conduct online education workshops exclusively for HI coaches and technical officials

After the successful completion of the AHF online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials in each of the last nine months, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the period of April. A group of 12-30 coaches and technical officials will be attending six online education workshops this month. Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of attacking and defending dynamics for the coaches and officiating for technical officials, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of three to four hours' sessions each.

Speaking on the participation of the coaches and technical officials in the AHF online education workshops Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has put in tremendous efforts to help our Coaches and Technical Officials improve at their respective fields through the AHF Online Education Workshops over the last pandemic hit year. "Hockey India recently hosted the National Championships where the coaches and officials got a chance to put the theory into practice and it was good to see the performance of our Hockey India coaches and technical officials go up from the last edition. We cannot thank AHF enough for all their efforts and time. Our Coaches and Technical Officials have benefitted tremendously in the last few months," he added.

Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, "We have enjoyed working with Hockey India Coaches and Technical Officials through the AHF Online Education Workshops in the last few months. It is endearing to see the amount of talent available in the Asian sub-continent and especially in a hockey rich country like India. The Coaches and Technical Officials' passion and enthusiasm to learn new aspects about their fields is the reason behind their growth in the last few months. We are eagerly looking forward to organizing another set of AHF Online Education Workshops in April."Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the AHF will organize another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in April. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these educational workshops. At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH and AHF Course Selection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)