Dravid surprises Kohli with his unseen 'angry' side in new advertisement

Former India batsman Rahul Dravid has surprised many including current skipper Virat Kohli with his never-seen-before angry side.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:38 IST
Rahul Dravid (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Rahul Dravid has surprised many including current skipper Virat Kohli with his never-seen-before angry side. Featuring in an ad, Dravid can be seen shouting at others from his car and even saying "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main".

Dravid featured in an ad for CRED, a Bangalore-based credit card bill payment platform. In the ad, shared by Kohli on Twitter, actor Jim Sarbh can be seen saying: "When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues." Later, Dravid appears in the ad, shouting at everyone from his car and even breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him with his bat before getting out of the car's rooftop and shouting "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main."

Commenting on the ad, India skipper Kohli wrote: "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai." Meanwhile, Kohli is preparing for the opening game of IPL season 14 as his team Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Friday.

Kohli said he expects a great game against the defending champions and added that the side will focus on their skills and strength. "I truly believe that we have to focus on our skills and our strengths as a side. Mumbai, obviously, is a champion team they know how to win this competition, we know the strength of their team so if focus too much on that then we are not gonna focus on what we can do. "At the end of the day, you are playing cricket which is played on the day in the moment and you could be better than any other guy in the world at that moment," Kohli said in a video posted by the RCB on their official Twitter handle.

"Coming up against Mumbai is always an exciting challenge. Last year, we had two exciting games and we won one and they won the second one which was obviously close and they came through because they have such a strong team. The first one was a cliff-hanger as well big scores and Super Over. We expect a great game to start off the IPL. I can't think of a more exciting or highly skilled intense game to start off the IPL," he added. (ANI)

