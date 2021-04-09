Left Menu

Spanish league finds no proof of racial abuse by player

The Spanish league said Friday it has not found any evidence to support accusations by a player who said he was racially insulted during a match last weekend.The league said it has analyzed all the available video and audio of conversations between the two players, including hiring a company specialized in lip reading, but found no proof of racially abusive language.The incident occurred during Sundays game between Cdiz and Valencia.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:48 IST
The Spanish league said Friday it has not found any evidence to support accusations by a player who said he was racially insulted during a match last weekend.

The league said it has analyzed all the available video and audio of conversations between the two players, including hiring a company specialized in lip reading, but found no proof of racially abusive language.

The incident occurred during Sunday's game between Cádiz and Valencia. The Valencia players walked off the field after defender Mouctar Diakhaby said he was racially insulted by Cádiz defender Juan Cala. Diakhaby is Black. Cala has denied any wrongdoing.

The match continued after the Valencia squad returned saying it felt threatened by the referee with the loss of points.

The incident is also being investigated by the Spanish soccer federation.

The Spanish government sent a letter on Wednesday to the league and federation expressing “concerns with situations like this,” which have been happening “often in soccer competitions in our country.” The league said in its statement that it “condemns racism in all its forms and maintains its commitment to combating any of its manifestations.” The league added that it had shared its findings with the federation and the two clubs.

