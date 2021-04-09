Left Menu

Motor racing-Elliott to replace Allison as Mercedes F1 technical director

Formula One faces major technical rule changes in 2022 before a new engine is introduced in 2025. Mercedes have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles, an unprecedented feat in the history of the world championship.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:37 IST
Motor racing-Elliott to replace Allison as Mercedes F1 technical director

Mike Elliott will take over from James Allison from July 1 as technical director of Formula One champions Mercedes, the team announced on Friday.

Allison will stand back from day-to-day management of technical operations and take on the newly created role of chief technical officer, working closely with the factories at Brackley and Brixworth. "I firmly believe that people have a shelf life in senior roles in this sport, and I have chosen to step away from my role as technical director in order to pass on the baton at the right time for the organisation and myself," said Allison in a statement.

"I have enjoyed four and a half wonderful years as technical director, and it has been a special privilege to lead the technical effort of the team in that time." The 53-year-old Briton arrived at Mercedes in 2017 as a replacement for the departed Paddy Lowe and after a stint with Ferrari, where he had also been technical director.

Allison had left Italy to return home to England following the death of his wife. "We have known for a while that his time as technical director would be coming to an end this year and I am delighted that we have been able to shape this new role to keep him within our motorsport family," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"He will be an important sparring partner for me in the next years and I know that we still have much to achieve together. We often say that the organisation is a dynamic organism, and that we need to adapt continuously if we want to truly thrive." Elliott started out at McLaren and joined Mercedes from Renault in 2012 as head of aerodynamics before becoming the team's technology director in 2017.

Wolff said the changes put the team "in the best possible position for the sport's next era". Formula One faces major technical rule changes in 2022 before a new engine is introduced in 2025.

Mercedes have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles, an unprecedented feat in the history of the world championship. They won this year's opener in Bahrain, despite Red Bull looking quicker throughout the weekend, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain asks public not to gather at royal residences following Prince Philip death

Britains government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal ...

Country star Kane Brown books every NBA arena in US for tour

American singer Kane Brown has announced his Blessed Free tour in the fall, which comes with the underlying assumption that the US will be mostly blessedly COVID-free by the time the outing kicks off in indoor arenas on October 1. Accordin...

In talks with Indian authorities for 2nd consignment of COVID-19 vaccines: Iran

Iran on Friday said it is in talks with the Indian authorities for expediting the supply of the second consignment of coronavirus vaccines for which it has already made the payment.The Iranian embassy said Iran has already reflected its nee...

Rahul Gandhi condoles Prince Philip's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of the UKs Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99.Heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, her family and the people of Britain on the passing of His Royal Highness The Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021