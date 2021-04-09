Left Menu

Indian swimming team leaves for Olympic qualifying event in Uzbekistan

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:57 IST
Indian swimming team leaves for Olympic qualifying event in Uzbekistan

A 13-member Indian team, including Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, will leave for Tashkent on Friday to compete at the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championship, a Tokyo Olympic qualifying event.

Starting from April 12 in the Uzbekistan capital, it is a FINA accredited Olympic qualifier.

Apart from Olympic B qualifiers Nataraj and Prakash who are hoping to make the A qualification for the Tokyo Games, the team comprises other seniors like Maana Patel, Shivani Kataria and a few TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) development group swimmers.

The team is accompanied by seasoned coaches Nihar Ameen, Pradeep Kumar and Asian Games medallist swimmer turned coach Sandeep Sejwal, a media release said.

This will be the first international meet for Indian swimmers since the COVID-19 lockdown in March last year.

The top Indian swimmers have been in a national camp organised by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) since January 11 at the TOPS National Centre of Excellence here.

While their counterparts across the world resumed their training in June-July, the Indian swimmers headed back into the water only in November due to the COVID-19 protocols put in place in the country.

''With most international meets not accessible to Indian swimmers due to host countries limiting entries or travel restrictions due to COVID, our swimmers have to make the most of any racing opportunity that will come their way,'' SFI executive director Virender Nanavati said.

SFI secretary general Monal Chokshi emphasised on the significance of this meet in Tashkent.

''This meet in Uzbekistan is of significance and SFI, with the support of the government, is working on all such opportunities for the Olympic hopefuls and also keeping in consideration the probable for the upcoming Asian Games in 2022.'' ''The Indian squad for this international meet is in good form from the national camp and we are expecting some good results from this meet in Uzbekistan.

''Both Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natraj have once again broken the B qualification in their early season meets after the lockdown, they will be expecting to go much faster at this championship in Tashkent,'' Chokshi added.

Squad: Seniors: Srihari Nataraj (50m & 100m Backstroke),Sajan Prakash (200m Butterfly, 200m & 400m Freestyle), Adhithya D (50m & 100m Butterfly), Likhit S P (50m & 100m Breaststroke), Dhanush S (50m & 100m Breaststroke), Anand A S(50m & 100m Freestyle), Maana Patel (50m & 100m Backstroke), Divya Sathija (50m & 100m Butterfly), Shivani Kataria (50m, 100m & 200m Freestyle), Chahat Arora (50m & 100m Breaststroke) Juniors: Kenisha Gupta (50m, 100m & 200m Freestyle), Suvarna Bhaskar (50m, 100m & 200m Backstroke), Tanish George Mathew (50m, 100m & 200 Freestyle, 50m, 100m & 200 Butterfly).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-to...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit records; earnings season jitters cap gains

The SP 500 and the Dow climbed to record highs on Friday, buoyed in part by gains in growth stocks, but gains were muted ahead of the start of quarterly earnings season next week.Growth names have found their footing over the past two weeks...

World Bank says to commit $2 bln to vaccines in developing countries by end-April

The World Bank Group will have committed 2 billion in financing by the end of April for COVID-19 vaccine purchases, development and manufacturing in some 40 developing countries, countries on this effort, World Bank Managing Director of Ope...

Pakistan says bodies found of 16 miners missing since 2011

Pakistani police said they found a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the countrys northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants. The miners went missing in 2011 while on their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021