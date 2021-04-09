Left Menu

IPL 2021: RCB win toss, opt to bowl against MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and has opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:22 IST
RCB play MI in the season opener in Chennai (Photo/ IPL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and has opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the toss, Kohli said that Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Dan Christian will play for RCB in the match. Rajat Patidar has also found a spot in the RCB's playing XI.

"It's unbelievable, bit of a mini-break helped me I guess to win a toss. Going to bowl first. They're a side who likes chasing. Good chance for us to get onto the park and create some intensity. With the balance we have this year we can do both, but have to understand who you're playing against. We understand with the depth they have they have never out of the game. Bowling first was a no-brainer for us," Kohli said. "Every year IPL has a different energy, a different vibe. It's high intensity. Playing for the same franchise has been an honour for me. Loyalty is a big thing for me. Dubai was great as well but this just feels like home. Great feeling to be playing in our stadiums and for people to watch in our prime times. Three guys making their debut: Maxwell, Jamieson, Christian is back after eight years for the same franchise," he added.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said: "Would've fielded first as well. But as a team we've batted well over the years. Nothing different for us. Bat well in the powerplay and set the game up for the big hitters. The entire square has been changed. Recently played a couple of Tests. Need to do what we do as a team, put our best foot forward. For us it's a fresh year, don't need to look at what's happened in the past. Fresh year, new faces as well. Important for us to start well which we haven't done in this tournament. Last game we played was a final in Dubai. Got only two changes from that lineup. Quinny is in quarantine, so he isn't available. Lynn will make debut. And we have a six foot eight inch South African, Marco Jensen." Squads: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers(w), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal (ANI)

