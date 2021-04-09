Left Menu

Golf-Rose responds after opening bogey to restore four-shot lead at Masters

Australian Marc Leishman, who finished in a share of 13th at last November's Masters, birdied his opening three holes and was four shots back of Rose through seven holes. Reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who carded an opening 76, had just started his round and will likely need to go much lower on Friday to avoid missing his first major cut since the 2019 British Open.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:29 IST
Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who has never missed a cut in five previous starts at the Masters, was also four shots back of Rose after carding five birdies over his first eight holes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Twice Masters runner-up Justin Rose overcame an opening bogey with a quick birdie on Friday to restore his four-shot lead early in second-round action at Augusta National.

Unlike the windy conditions that frustrated many top golfers during Thursday's opening round, players returned to Augusta National on Friday to overcast skies and calm conditions that could open the door to lower scoring. Rose, whose opening 65 was the lowest round of his career at Augusta National, bogeyed the par-four first hole after sending his tee shot into the trees along the right side of the fairway.

But the 40-year-old Englishman quickly responded at the par-five second where he got up and down from 27 yards after missing the green with his approach shot. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman, who finished the first round four shots back of Rose in a share of second, had yet to tee off.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who has never missed a cut in five previous starts at the Masters, was also four shots back of Rose after carding five birdies over his first eight holes.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who carded an opening 76, had just started his round and will likely need to go much lower on Friday to avoid missing his first major cut since the 2019 British Open. Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who was 11 shots back of Rose after the first round, was scheduled to tee off at 1:36 p.m. ET (1736 GMT).

Also among the later starters is Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who will need to make a historic comeback after his worst start to the Masters if he hopes to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors this week.

