Left Menu

Golf-Zalatoris and Harman climb Masters leaderboard as big names falter

Zalatoris, who birdied his final three holes to sit tied with Harman at six-under par and one shot back of leader Justin Rose, showed confidence beyond his 24 years in his first Masters appearance. "I wanted to be here my entire life," he told reporters.

Reuters | Augusta | Updated: 10-04-2021 06:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 06:00 IST
Golf-Zalatoris and Harman climb Masters leaderboard as big names falter

Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman tamed their nerves and Augusta National in the first two rounds of the Masters to claim a share of second place heading into the weekend as better-known players were sent packing. Zalatoris, who birdied his final three holes to sit tied with Harman at six-under par and one shot back of leader Justin Rose, showed confidence beyond his 24 years in his first Masters appearance.

"I wanted to be here my entire life," he told reporters. "Some people shy away from that, but I'm excited to be here. I've wanted to be here forever.

"There's no reason to feel intimidated now. I made it to here. And obviously the job is not done by any means, but I think standing on the first tee and hearing your name called, that's something that every kid dreams of." Fellow American Harman, who carded back-to-back rounds of 69, said he did not think he would be playing in the Masters just three weeks ago and called being in contention at the halfway point "icing on the cake."

"I had some nerves this morning for sure," said the 34-year-old Harman, who is competing in his third Masters and vying to win his first major title. "Whenever you look up on the leaderboard and you see your name up there pretty high at Augusta, it's hard not to get nervous.

"I was nervous. But it was nice to settle down with a good birdie on two, and I struck it well all day today." Unlike Zalatoris and Harman, many of the sport's brightest stars did not strike it well.

World number one and defending champion Dustin Johnson, four time major champion Brooks Koepka and world number 12 Rory McIlroy were among those who missed the cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta attacks again as spokesman defends crackdown

Security forces in Myanmar cracked down heavily again on anti-coup protesters even as the military downplayed reports of state violence.Reports on online news outlets and social media on Friday said at least four people were killed in Bago,...

Indirect talks with Iran to resume in Vienna next week

The indirect talks with Iran would resume in Vienna next week, a US official has said, noting that the meeting held this week through the European Union, China and Russia made some progress.A senior State Department official told reporters ...

U.S. changes average for hurricane season

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA has changed the number of storms that constitute an average Atlantic hurricane season, the agency said in a statement on Friday. NOAAs Climate Prediction Center is using 1991-202...

Golf-Spieth, Thomas fight their way into Masters contention

Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas harnessed new precision to play their way into contention in the second round of the Masters on Friday, finishing the day fourth and sixth, respectively.Spieth 68, who on Sunday cracked a nearly fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021