Left Menu

Rugby-Force coach Sampson sets sights on top three finish

The 16-15 win came courtesy of a late try by Tim Anstee that was converted by Domingo Miotti, with victory moving the Force to within a point of the third-placed Rebels. The Force return to the Perth Oval to play the NSW Waratahs and the Queensland Reds over the next two weeks and Sampson has set his sights on pipping the Rebels to a finals berth.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 07:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 07:18 IST
Rugby-Force coach Sampson sets sights on top three finish

Coach Tim Sampson is hoping home advantage can spur his Western Force team towards the Super Rugby AU finals after Friday's narrow win over the Melbourne Rebels kept the Perth-based side in contention for a top three finish. The 16-15 win came courtesy of a late try by Tim Anstee that was converted by Domingo Miotti, with victory moving the Force to within a point of the third-placed Rebels.

The Force return to the Perth Oval to play the NSW Waratahs and the Queensland Reds over the next two weeks and Sampson has set his sights on pipping the Rebels to a finals berth. "We know what level we can get to and the fact now that was a very crucial game to win," Sampson said. "The next few weeks are in our hands now. We go home for two home games and play in front of our great supporters at home.

"For a team effort tonight, and more so on the defensive side of the ball, that was probably one of our best in terms of that team performance." The Reds lead the standings and will qualify for the Super Rugby AU final on May 8 should they remain in pole position while second - presently occupied by the ACT Brumbies - will take on the third place finishers in a qualifying final.

Sampson conceded his team needed to make further improvements ahead of the next two games, particularly when in possession of the ball. "We need to get a bit more continuity and flow in our attack," he said.

"I don't think you can underestimate the amount of changes we've had and new guys come in, but from day one we've said how blessed we are with the depth we have in our squad and that showed tonight. "We made a few changes from the last couple games and the guys who have jumped in were more than capable and played really well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mir nets another brace to lead Huesca out of Liga drop zone

Rafa Mir scored his second consecutive brace to lead Huesca to a 3-1 win over Elche, helping to lift his side out of the Spanish league relegation zone.Huesca, which two rounds ago had been in last place, rose to 16th, while Elche fell into...

Thailand reports 789 new coronavirus infections, one new death

Thailand reported 789 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and one new death, as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.The new cases took the total number of infections to 31,658, with 97 death...

Bielefeld beats Freiburg to leave Bundesliga relegation zone

Arminia Bielefeld escaped the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 1-0 win over a Freiburg team which was depleted by bans and the coronavirus.Freiburgs Baptiste Santamaria scored an own goal in the 68th minute when Masaya Okugawas shot at a c...

3 rhino calves rescued during 2019 Assam floods to be released into wild

Three rhino calves, including two females, rescued during the 2019 Assam floods will soon be released into the wild.The rhinos, rescued near the Kaziranga National Park, will be kept at a livestock enclosure for a stipulated period of habit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021