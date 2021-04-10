Left Menu

IPL 2021: Absolute pleasure playing alongside Maxwell, says de Villiers

After playing a match-winning knock of 48 runs of 27 balls, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers said that it was an absolute pleasure for him to bat alongside big-hitting Glenn Maxwell.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-04-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 09:55 IST
IPL 2021: Absolute pleasure playing alongside Maxwell, says de Villiers
Proteas batsman AB de Villiers (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a match-winning knock of 48 runs of 27 balls, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers said that it was an absolute pleasure for him to bat alongside big-hitting Glenn Maxwell. The Proteas batsman scored 48 runs with the help of four 4s and two 6s to help RCB defeat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the tournament opener on Friday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"It was an incredible game of cricket. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, we knew it wasn't an easy pitch to play on and it's one of those wickets that gets harder as the game goes on and we knew if we could take it to the end we could take a chance. It was a good throw (when asked about his run-out) and Krunal was spot-on. Absolute pleasure playing alongside Maxwell. I love playing with players like that and he just wants to win cricket games," de Villiers told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match. "And also there's Dan Christian. It's a nice combination to have. There's a reason why they've won the trophy five times but that was the challenge for us tonight. We did well and we won the first game against them last year as well," he added.

AB de Villiers came out to bat in the 13th over. RCB was chasing 160 for a win. Virat Kohli was already back in the hut and de Villiers also saw Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed depart in quick succession. However, de Villiers ensured that RCB kept up with the required run-rate. The Proteas batsman got out in the final over of the innings, but RCB managed to register a win.

Harshal Patel delivered a stunning bowling performance before AB de Villiers' masterclass helped RCB defeat Mumbai Indians by two wickets. Harshal picked up five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted 20 overs and as a result, he became the first bowler a take a fifer against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. In response, RCB got over the line on the last ball, courtesy of some fine hitting by de Villiers in the death overs. For RCB, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers played knocks of 39 and 48 respectively. Skipper Virat Kohli also played a 33-run knock of 29 balls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among 4 dead, 2 critical

The fire at a private hospital in Nagpur has claimed the lives of four patients- one woman and three men- and also left two other patients critical, officials said on Saturday.The fire had broken out on Friday night in the ICU ward of the f...

Pak parliamentary panel endorses jail for criticising armed forces; slammed for 'ridiculous idea'

From Pakistani federal ministers to opposition leaders to the legal fraternity, people from across the divide have criticised the approval of a bill by the countrys National Assemblys standing committee, which proposed up to two years impri...

Following leaked clubhouse chat Prashant Kishor reiterates BJP will not cross 100 seats in Bengal

Reacting to his leaked Club House room audio chat, Trinamool Congress TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday reiterated that BJP will not cross 100 seats in West Bengal Assembly elections while adding that the BJP should show coura...

It's peak harvest season, won't support SKM's call to block Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway: Palwal farmers

Farmers protesting in Haryanas Palwal against central agricultural laws said they will not support Samyukt Kisan Morchas SKM call to block the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Palwal block committee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021