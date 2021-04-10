Your biggest supporter with the loudest cheer, come on Delhi: Shreyas Iyer extends support to DC

Left Menu

Ahead of their first game against Chennai Super Kings, injured Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer extended his support to the side as they begin their campaign in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 12:50 IST
Shreyas Iyer will miss IPL 14 (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of their first game against Chennai Super Kings, injured Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer extended his support to the side as they begin their campaign in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Iyer, who underwent successful surgery on his shoulder on Thursday, said that the team is prepared hard enough to take on any challenge. The right-handed batsman further said that he will be the "biggest supporter" to motivate the team with the "loudest cheer".

"Dear Delhi, I speak to you today as a fellow fan of the team we love. We fight the same fight we always did. We know it won't be easy but we know we have got what it takes to raise the cup. We have worked hard, harder than before. We have put in the yards harder than before and the best part is we go beyond than just a team," Iyer said in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle. "Make no mistake about it. Every ball, every game you have me in your corner your biggest supporter with the loudest cheer. Come on Delhi, roar macha," he added.

Iyer had picked up a shoulder injury during last month's India-England ODI series. He had injured the shoulder in the first ODI and subsequently missed the next two matches. "Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I'll be back in no time. Thank you for your wishes," Iyer had tweeted after the surgery.

Iyer's injury came as a big blow to Delhi Capitals as the player will miss this year's tournament. In Iyer's absence, the franchise appointed Rishabh Pant as the captain. Having played well through the group stages in IPL 13, DC failed to cross the final hurdle as they lost to Mumbai Indians in the final. But the Delhi boys now know what it takes to reach the top and while they fell one short last year, Pant and boys will definitely look to bag the coveted trophy this season. Ahead of the clash against CSK, Pant said it will be "extra special to walk out for the toss with MS Dhoni". (ANI)

