Left Menu

IPL 2021: CSK batsman Pujara 'all set and ready' for opening clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is "ready to go" out and express himself in the shortest format of the game as his side gears up to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:37 IST
IPL 2021: CSK batsman Pujara 'all set and ready' for opening clash
CSK batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Image: Cheteshwar Pujara's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is "ready to go" out and express himself in the shortest format of the game as his side gears up to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pujara, a Test specialist, last played an IPL game in the year 2014. It will be interesting to see if the right-handed batsman makes it to the CSK playing XI on Saturday.

In the build-up to IPL, Pujara was seen smashing some lofted shots in the net session and the 33-year-old cricketer "can't wait for CSK's campaign to begin" later on Saturday. "Can't wait for our campaign to begin today! The team is all set and ready to go! @ChennaiIPL," Pujara tweeted.

Despite witnessing a dismal run in the last season, CSK will still enter the 2021 edition of the IPL as one of the favourites, given the franchise's track record on Indian soil. Not to forget the experience the side has at its disposal. The team will step into the new season with several changes as Shane Watson retired from all forms of cricket following last year's IPL while CSK opted not to retain Harbhajan Singh.

Despite the absence of these two, CSK still has surfeit experience in the squad. Also, the Dhoni-led team will see the return of Suresh Raina, who had missed the last edition of the tournament. Raina's return will bolster the team's batting line-up. In the mini-auction, held in February, CSK went all out for all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham. The franchise bought the player for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the mini-auction.

Also, in the absence of Harbhajan Singh, CSK had to add an experienced spinner in the team, and the team ironed that problem out with the addition of Moeen Ali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama sends condolences following Prince Philip's death

The Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed condolences on the passing away of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of United Kingdoms Queen Elizabeth.The Buddhist spiritual leader has sent letters addressed to both Queen Elizabeth and...

Guru vs Chela, it will be fun: Ravi Shastri all geared up for Dhoni-Pant clash

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is excited to witness the clash between Chennai Super Kings CSK and Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Saturday. Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in his first gam...

Mutants, sluggish vaccine drive, carelessness: Add them and you get Covid surge, say top scientists.

Why are Indias COVID-19 cases flaring up so sharply There are no clear answers but top scientists say the complex interplay of mutant strains, a hugely susceptible population made more vulnerable by elections and other public events and the...

Mamata questions central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen.

Mamata questions central forces version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021