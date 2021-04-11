Left Menu

Horse racing-Blackmore described as an 'inspiration' after National triumph

The Irishwoman produced a masterful ride on 11-1 shot Minella Times to win by six lengths after taking control two fences from home at the Aintree course. Katie Walsh, whose third place in 2012 had been the best previous effort by a female jockey in the race, said Blackmore's feat was a great result for racing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 00:48 IST
Horse racing-Blackmore described as an 'inspiration' after National triumph
Katie Walsh, whose third place in 2012 had been the best previous effort by a female jockey in the race, said Blackmore's feat was a great result for racing. Image Credit: Pixabay

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore was described as an "inspiration" after becoming the first female to ride the winner at the world's most famous race on Saturday. The Irishwoman produced a masterful ride on 11-1 shot Minella Times to win by six lengths after taking control of two fences from home at the Aintree course.

Katie Walsh, whose third place in 2012 had been the best previous effort by a female jockey in the race, said Blackmore's feat was a great result for racing. "This is the most-watched race in the world, there are people who are going to hear about this in all different parts of the world and it's just brilliant for horseracing and I'm delighted for Rachael," she said.

"She's an inspiration to male and female jockeys and she's inspiring. The result couldn't have been any better." Blackmore, 31, guided the eight-year-old Minella Times safely over the 30 fences while many others in the 40-strong field failed to reach the finish.

It continued an incredible year in which she won six races at the Cheltenham Festival, including becoming the first female winner of the Champion Hurdle. "It is huge. It's history, but I suppose this has been coming over time. There's been more women riding in the nation over the last couple of years," Walsh said.

"She's a star. She's so tactically aware, she's as hard as nails both mentally and physically, she can take the ups and the downs and she deserves this. This isn't just pot luck or a fluke, she's worked hard to get this." Blackmore, the daughter of a dairy farmer and a school teacher who hails from County Tipperary and has a degree in equine science, has given horse racing a welcome shot in the arm after a bumpy ride caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and some unsavoury headlines in recent months.

AP McCoy, who until Saturday had ridden owner JP McManus's only Grand National winner, said it was brilliant for the sport. "She's an amazing rider and she proved that at Cheltenham, but to win the biggest horse race in the world is great for the sport," he said.

"It gives every young girl hope of winning the biggest race in the world and winning any racing for that matter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Blackmore described as an 'inspiration' after National triumph

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore was described as an inspiration after becoming the first female to ride the winner at the worlds most famous race on Saturday. The Irishwoman produced a masterful ride on 11-1 shot Minella Tim...

Venezuela paid $64 million to receive vaccines through COVAX -vice president

Venezuela has paid 64 million, half of the required amount, for doses it is set to receive through the global COVAX program, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced Saturday on state television. You know that the COVAX mechanism requires a...

Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper killed during standoff

An Iowa State Patrol trooper was killed during a standoff in central Iowa, the state Department of Public Safety said Saturday. Authorities provided no details about the shooting Friday night in Grundy Center. A news conference was schedule...

Djibouti's President Guelleh wins fifth term with 97% of votes

Djiboutis President Ismail Omar Guelleh won a fifth five-year term on Saturday after an election boycotted by most of the opposition, securing over 97 of the votes cast, official data from the Interior Ministry on Saturday showed.Fridays vo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021