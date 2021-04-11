Left Menu

Golf-Rose leads Masters by one as play suspended due to weather

Former champion Spieth made a spectacular birdie at the par-five eighth hole right before play was suspended at 3:57 p.m. ET (1957 GMT) as his approach shot from the trees 94 yards away rolled back from the side of the green and settled four feet from the cup.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 02:02 IST
Zalatoris was one shot back of Rose while world number two Justin Thomas, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Canadian Corey Conners, and Australian Marc Leishman were all a further shot adrift. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Justin Rose was clinging to a one-shot lead over Masters rookie Will Zalatoris after six holes of his third round when play at Augusta National was suspended and the course evacuated due to approaching inclement weather. Rose, playing in the final group, made a birdie-birdie start to build a three-shot cushion but then made consecutive bogeys from the par-three fourth that left him where he started the day, one shot clear of the field at seven-under on the week.

The 40-year-old Englishman, bidding to become the first wire-to-wire Masters' winner since Jordan Spieth in 2015, steadied the ship with a par at the par-three sixth and was looking at a 25-foot birdie putt at the par-four seventh when the horn sounded. Zalatoris was one shot back of Rose while world number two Justin Thomas, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Canadian Corey Conners, and Australian Marc Leishman were all a further shot adrift.

Former champion Spieth made a spectacular birdie at the par-five eighth hole right before play was suspended at 3:57 p.m. ET (1957 GMT) as his approach shot from the trees 94 yards away rolled back from the side of the green and settled four feet from the cup.

