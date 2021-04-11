The following are the top/expected stories at 1703 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

*A report from Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-IPL-RR-PUNJAB-PREVIEW Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Another battle of big-hitters is on the cards when KL Rahul's Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-SANGAKKARA Missing Jofra is big blow, we have faith in young Indian pacers Tyagi, Sakariya: Sangakkara Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Star pacer Jofra Archer's absence because of injury is a ''big blow'' to Rajasthan Royals but their new Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara is confident that the team's young Indian fast bowlers will rise to the challenge in this year's Indian Premier League.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SHAW Made small changes in my technique, minimized mistakes, says Prithvi Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) A minor change in technique coupled with focus on cutting down on silly mistakes has been Prithvi Shaw's recipe for success after a poor run of form that found him out of national team during the England series.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING Losing Hazlewood a blow, Ngidi and Jason also not available for next game: Fleming Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Losing Josh Hazlewood was a big blow as it left the team bereft of overseas pace bowling options with Jason Behrendorff and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi also not available for the next game, said Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DHAWAN Dhawan impressed by Pant's calmness on captaincy debut, says he's only going to get better Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan was mighty impressed with Rishabh Pant's leadership qualities, saying the youngster led the team in a calm and composed manner in his first match as captain and will only get better with time.

SPO-CRI-IPL-BUTTLER-INTERVIEW MSD inspiration behind emergence of keeper-captains in IPL, says Buttler By Mona Parthsarathi New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals' English recruit Jos Buttler believes the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the inspiration behind emergence of wicketkeeper-captains in the world's biggest T20 league, the IPL. SPO-HOCK-PROLEAGUE-IND Hockey: Harmanpreet's brilliance, Sreejesh's grit fetches India bonus point in shootout win over Argentina Buenos Aires, Apr 11 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team snatched a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Olympic champions Argentina after Harmanpreet Singh kept the side afloat in regulation time with his two goals in the action-packed first game of their FIH Pro League tie here.

SPO-CRI-PCB-PSL COVID-hit PSL 6 to resume from June 1: PCB Lahore, Apr 11 (PTI) The postponed matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held in Karachi from June 1 to 20 with the nation's cricket board promising a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the COVID-19 SOPs.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DHONI-FINE Dhoni fined for slow over rate in CSK's opener Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his side's Indian Premier League opener against Delhi Capitals here. SPO-CRI-IPL-PANT-DHONI Pant happy to trump his ''Go To Man'' Dhoni; CSK skipper unhappy with bowlers (Eds: Recasting overnight story) Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi Capitals' new skipper Rishabh Pant said walking out with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the toss in their IPL opener here was a special moment for him as the Chennai Super Kings talisman has been his ''go-to man.'' SPO-FOOT-FCGOA-AFC-BRUNO Go with a winning mentality, be meticulous: Former India skipper Bruno to FC Goa New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) FC Goa need to go in with a ''winning mentality'' and adopt a ''meticulous'' approach as it makes its debut in the AFC Champions League Group Stage to be held for the first time in India, said former India captain Bruno Coutinho.

SPO-CRI-PCB-HALL OF FAME PCB launches its own Hall of Fame, 6 legends to be inducted initially Karachi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board will be launching its own 'Hall of Fame' to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of their stalwarts from yesteryears.

