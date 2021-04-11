Left Menu

Rana, Tripathi half-centuries take KKR to 187 for 6 against SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 187 for 6 in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday, riding on half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi.Rana top-scored with a 56-ball 80 while Tripathi also hit a half century with a 29-ball 53. Mohammad Nabi also took two wickets for 32 runs.Brief Scores KKR 187 for 6 in 20 overs Nitish Rana 80, Rahul Tripathi 53 Rashid Khan 224, Mohammad Nabi 232.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:21 IST
Rana, Tripathi half-centuries take KKR to 187 for 6 against SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 187 for 6 in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday, riding on half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi.

Rana top-scored with a 56-ball 80 while Tripathi also hit a half century with a 29-ball 53. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a 9-ball 22 not out.

SRH made a fine late comeback with Rashid Khan leading the way with figures of 2/24. Mohammad Nabi also took two wickets for 32 runs.

Brief Scores: KKR: 187 for 6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 80, Rahul Tripathi 53; Rashid Khan 2/24, Mohammad Nabi 2/32).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Panchayat poll: Candidature of rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife cancelled

The candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA and rape-convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for the Uttar Pradesh Zila panchayat polls was cancelled on Saturday, state party chief Chief Swatantra Dev Singh infor...

COVID-19 intensive care numbers keep rising in France

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France continued to rise on Sunday as the country entered an eighth day in lockdown, official data showed.Data showed there were 5,838 COVID-19 sufferers in intensive care, compared with ...

COVID-19 coordination: C'garh officials placed in Mumbai, Hyd

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to post two of its senior officials in Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hyderabad in Telangana to ensure smooth supply of COVID-19 medicines, including Remdesivir, in the state amid a sharp rise in cases.As ...

Cycling-Jakobsen back to racing, completes Tour of Turkey opening stage

Fabio Jakobsen returned to racing more than eight months after suffering horrific injuries at the Tour of Poland, as he completed the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey on Sunday. The 24-year-old Dutchman finished in 147st place, 10 second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021