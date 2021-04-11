Sports News Roundup: Auston Matthews tallies hat trick in Leafs win; Jazz first to 40 wins and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Steph Curry's offensive explosion helps Warriors crush Rockets

Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 38 points to move within 18 of Wilt Chamberlain's career franchise record Saturday night, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 125-109 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 25 points and Jordan Poole 21 off the bench for the Warriors, who were coming off a potential soul-crushing, 110-107 home loss to Washington the night before in their pursuit for a bottom-end playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Tokyo Olympic organisers to secure 300 hotel rooms for athletes with COVID-19-Kyodo

Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to prepare 300 hotel rooms for athletes who test positive for the coronavirus at this summer's Games but show no or minor symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Sunday. Japan's government is placing Tokyo under a month-long state of "quasi-emergency" from Monday to combat surging infections, less than a month after a broader state of emergency was lifted for the capital and Olympic host.

Japan's Matsuyama in control of Masters, leads by four shots

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama stormed home in style to put himself in position to become the first Asian golfer to win the Masters as he held a four-shot lead after the rain-interrupted third round at Augusta National on Saturday. Matsuyama, who began the day three shots behind overnight leader Justin Rose, played eight holes after a 78-minute weather delay and went a sizzling six under over that stretch for a seven-under-par 65 that brought him to 11 under.

NHL roundup: Auston Matthews tallies hat trick in Leafs win

Auston Matthews had three goals and one assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-5 Saturday night for their sixth straight win. It was the third career hat trick for Matthews, who leads the NHL with 31 goals.

NBA roundup: Jazz first to 40 wins

Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points and the Utah Jazz became the first team in the NBA to reach the 40-win mark with a 128-112 victory Saturday night over the Sacramento Kings in Salt Lake City. Mike Conley added 26 points and Joe Ingles contributed 20 off the bench, with both players sinking five 3-pointers, to help the Jazz overcome a double-digit deficit en route to a rout of the Kings.

MLB roundup: BoSox down O's in 10 for 5th straight win

Michael Chavis scored from third on a wild pitch and Christian Vazquez singled in another run in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the host Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Saturday night. Boston has won five consecutive games after being swept by the Orioles in the season-opening series. Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost four of five since that sweep at Fenway.

Golf: Fine weather greets early starters on Masters Sunday

The final round of the Masters started in fine weather on Sunday with only an outside chance of play being interrupted by afternoon storms at Augusta National. Masters Sunday is always one of the most anticipated days on the golf calendar, and this year is no exception with the prospect of history in the making.

Triple-bogey trips up doubting Thomas at Masters

World number two Justin Thomas was the pick of some as the man to beat halfway through the Masters, and a strong start to the third round on Saturday seemed to justify those who favored him. Thomas's round came apart spectacularly with a triple-bogey at the par-five 13th, a gruesome butchering that all but ended his chances at Augusta National.

Horschel has embarrassing fall, failing to master balance

Walking around with stained white trousers and wet feet on Augusta's pristine course made Billy Horschel stand out for all the wrong reasons on Saturday but at least the American saw the funny side after he ended up on his backside at the 13th hole. After his second shot at the par-five 13th ended submerged in the Rae's Creek tributary in front of the green in the third round of the Masters, Horschel decided to remove his shoes and socks in an attempt to hit the ball out of the water.

Soccer: Saint-Maximin inspires crucial win for Newcastle at Burnley

Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to turn the game around for lowly Newcastle United as they came from behind to earn a vital 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley on Sunday. Burnley had led through an 18th-minute goal from Czech striker Matej Vydra and were well on top before substitute Saint-Maximin changed the game inside seven minutes with an assist and a goal.

