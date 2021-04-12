Left Menu

IPL 2021: Nitish played match-winning innings for us, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan was delighted with the way Nitish Rana batted against the SunRisers Hyderabad and said that he played a match-winning knock for the side.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-04-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 09:43 IST
IPL 2021: Nitish played match-winning innings for us, says Morgan
KKR batsman Nitish Rana (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan was delighted with the way Nitish Rana batted against the SunRisers Hyderabad and said that he played a match-winning knock for the side. Rana and Rahul Tripathi's knocks of 80 and 53 were backed by a spirited bowling performance as KKR triumphed over SRH by 10 runs here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR first posted a total of 187/6 in the allotted twenty overs and then the bowlers managed to restrict SRH to 177/5.

"I'm delighted for Nitish. Obviously, a match-winning innings today. The thing that impressed me the most about his innings was the method he used, played really aggressively and always took a positive option which really did set up our batting innings," Morgan said while replying to an ANI query in a virtual press conference after the game. When asked about the batting position of Dinesh Karthik after he smashed 22 off nine balls coming out at number six, Morgan said, "Dinesh is happy with where he is at the moment. We are in regular conversation with him being vice-captain and me being the captain. One of the many strengths within our squad and two of the most talented guys in the country opening the batting for us. Tripathi at three played beautifully and the middle-order we have is extremely versatile. When Dinesh plays like that or Russell plays in the way he can play, it is obviously the destructive batting unit that has potential to win matches."

Seasoned spinner Harbhajan Singh just bowled one over in the game and Morgan said despite that he did not finish his spell he played a role by motivating players around him. "It's more to do with the match-ups. We analysed the opposition batsmen and him bowling the first over was a plan based on that. He created an opportunity, but unfortunately the catch was dropped. The role he played from thereon was outstanding. He used his experience, spoke to the players and lent his hand wherever needed. From the time he has arrived in the camp, he has shown more energy than anyone else. Hopefully, he can continue doing that and keep bowling beautifully the way he has been," he said.

When asked about the challenges of the bubble life, England skipper said, "Everyone within the squad, backroom staff and coaches are aware of how tough the bubble life is and the challenges it presents. It's tough at different stages and particularly when you aren't playing. Working hard and waiting for an opportunity could be a challenge. "Having been in that position myself, I think the mind is waiting for that opportunity and trying to manage how you spend your energies. Often, if you aren't in a good headspace, then you don't take the opportunity when it arrives. There are regular conversations going on about the players' welfare at the moment," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 6-yr-old shuns birthday party, promotes blood donation

In a noble gesture, a six-year- old girl in Palghar decided not to celebrate her birthday and rather encouraged her family members to donate blood on the occasion to prevent its shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Yuga Amol Thackeray, a res...

China, HK stocks fall on persisting worries of policy tightening

China and Hong Kong stocks started the week on a downbeat note on Monday, as worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month. The CSI300 index fell 1.4 to 4,964.39 at the end of the morn...

Truck seized over 'munitions of war', 5 forgotten bullets

Gerardo Serrano ticked off the border crossing agents by taking some photos on his phone. So they took his pickup truck and held onto it for more than two years.Only after Serrano filed a federal lawsuit did he get back his Ford F-250. Now ...

SC benches to sit one hour late from scheduled time as COVID-19 situation worsens

Supreme Court benches would sit one hour late from their schedule time in the morning on Monday as many staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. They said that as many staffers have got infected, the judges would hold co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021