Left Menu

Tennis-Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:23 IST
Tennis-Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic has marked Jannik Sinner as a future champion, saying the Italian teenager has the skill and the hunger to develop into a top player. The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open.

Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

"It's really impressive. He's a very, very nice person. He's working really hard. He's devoted. He's got all the goods that he needs in order to become a champion. "He's surrounded with very good people from tennis coach, fitness coach, physio. I know all these people from a long time ... He's in good hands."

Sinner reached his maiden major quarter-final at the 2020 French Open and in February became the youngest man since Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles. Djokovic, the winner of 18 Grand Slam titles, said Sinner had already shown a high level of consistency.

"There is a lot of the achievements that I'm sure he wants to achieve in his career as he's pointing out. He's very ambitious," the 33-year-old said. "It seems like he's not satisfied with what he has achieved so far. He wants to do more, which is great to see there's the hunger in him."

Djokovic has not played since his record-extending ninth Australian Open title in Melbourne in February but does not feel undercooked for the start of his claycourt swing. "I feel physically prepared. Mentally I missed tennis last couple months that I haven't been competing," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia: ‘Prioritize the national interest’ international partners urge, as political stalemate continues

The African Union AU, the European Union EU African regional trade bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development IGAD, and the United Nations, met on Friday, in light of the gravity of the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia over...

BALCO's 'Arogya Project' benefitted more than 22,000 villagers through rural health initiatives

New Delhi India, April 12 ANIThePRTree Bharat Aluminium Company BALCO, Indias iconic aluminium producer is playing a crucial role in the prevention of various diseases, especially Covid-19 in the rural regions of the state through its Vedan...

Kudermetova wins her 1st WTA title on clay in Charleston

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia won her first WTA title, coming up strong on the big points to beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 6-2 at the Volvo Car Open.The 23-year-old Kudermetova did not drop a set in six matches on the way to the championship at ...

Peru fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Perus presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two thirds of votes cast in Sundays election. Castillo, a 51-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021