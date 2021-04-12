Left Menu

Soccer-EFL play-off finals set for May 29-31 at Wembley

The English Football League (EFL) on Monday said this season's Championship (second-tier), League One (third-tier) and League Two (fourth-tier) playoff finals would take place at Wembley from May 29-31. The second legs will take place between May 21-23.

The English Football League (EFL) on Monday said this season's Championship (second-tier), League One (third-tier) and League Two (fourth-tier) playoff finals would take place at Wembley from May 29-31. The Championship playoff final will be held on May 29, followed by the playoff final for League One and League Two on May 30 and May 31 respectively.

The playoffs will begin on May 17 after the conclusion of the regular season in the Championship, League One and League Two, with the first legs in all three divisions due to be completed by May 20. The second legs will take place between May 21-23. Clubs that finish between third and sixth place earn a playoff spot in the Championship and League One, with League Two occupied by those that finish between fourth and seventh at the end of the regular season.

Fulham, Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton Town won promotion from the Championship, League One and League Two via the playoffs last season.

