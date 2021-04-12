Left Menu

Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House

The training is expected to last a few weeks, he said.The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:17 IST
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents last month.

Private training for the 3-year-old German shepherd will be “off-site” in the Washington area, Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said Monday in an emailed statement. The training is expected to last a few weeks, he said.

The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House. But it is the younger canine who has been the source of angst since both dogs were relocated to the White House in January from the Biden's home in Delaware.

Last month, the White House confirmed that Major had nipped someone during a walk. Shortly before that incident, Major caused what the White House said was a minor injury to a Secret Service employee on March 8.

Both dogs spent time back in Delaware after the first incident — the White House said it was because the first lady would be travelling for a few days — and the president had said Major was being trained.

On National Pet Day on Sunday, Jill Biden tweeted photos of both dogs captioned, “I love these two!”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan BJP demands deployment of additional central forces for bypolls

The BJP on Monday demanded the deployment of additional central forces in three assembly constituencies in Rajasthan where bypolls will be held on Saturday. A delegation of the opposition party met the additional electoral officer Krishna K...

Forest officials beaten up by villagers in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 12 PTI A group of villagers, mostly women, on Monday allegedly thrashed a forest beat officer after tying him to a tree following a dispute over Podu cultivation, police said.The attack on the beat officer and two other offic...

14 pvt hospitals in Delhi declared 'full COVID-19' hospitals

The Delhi government on Monday declared 14 private hospitals in the city as full COVID-19 hospitals and directed them not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders. These included the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, ...

Banquet hall converted into COVID care centre in Delhi

Amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and hospitals running out of beds, the Delhi government has begun setting up facilities for coronavirus patients at alternative places like banquet halls.The central district magistrate has requisitioned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021