Left Menu

IPL 2021: Plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Samson, says Arshdeep

After registering a thrilling four-run win against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh said that his side planned to bowl wide yorkers to Sanju Samson in the final over and it was good to see the plan paying off.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:47 IST
IPL 2021: Plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Samson, says Arshdeep
Punjab Kings' pacer Arshdeep Singh (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a thrilling four-run win against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh said that his side planned to bowl wide yorkers to Sanju Samson in the final over and it was good to see the plan paying off. Sanju Samson's fighting hundred went in vain as Arshdeep Singh held his nerves in the final over to help Punjab Kings register a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede on Monday. KL Rahul's calm and composed knock, aided by Deepak Hooda's belligerent hitting, helped Punjab Kings post 221 in the allotted 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan Royals fell just four runs short of the target to clinch the game.

"IPL is such a big stage and such a good league, you cannot write off any team. I do not have any special preparation, I just back myself. The support staff always tells me to back myself and keep things simple. I try to bowl what the captain wants me to, if you have bluff, then bluff the batter not the skipper," said Arshdeep during a virtual press conference. "The field was set, the plan was to make Samson play wider, the plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Samson and if we executed that, it would have been harder for Samson to get under," he added.

When asked how hard it was to bowl with dew around, Arshdeep said: "I guess every team practises bowling at the death with dew. I do not think there was that much dew, every team practises keeping dew in mind as toss is not in your control." Earlier, KL Rahul's calm and composed knock, aided by Hooda's belligerent hitting, helped Punjab Kings post a total of 221/6 against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul scored 91 runs off just 50 balls while Hooda set the Wankhede on fire with his 64-run knock from just 28 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes. Chris Gayle also chipped in with a valuable 40.

Punjab Kings will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi greets people on Navaratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the beginning of Navaratri, and offered his best wishes to various regions and communities celebrating their new year as per the traditional Hindu calendar.Over the next few days, pe...

Ecuador picks conservative for president; Peru sets runoff

Ecuador will be led for the next four years by a conservative businessman after voters rebuffed a left-leaning movement that yielded an economic boom and then a recession since taking hold of the presidency last decade. That election certai...

Police shooting death of Black man near Minneapolis sparks second night of unrest

Civil unrest gripped a Minneapolis suburb for a second night on Monday after the citys police chief said a fatal police shooting of a young Black man appeared to result from an officer mistakenly opening fire with her gun instead of a Taser...

Grimes shares picture featuring tattoo of 'beautiful alien scars'

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes on Sunday shared her latest ink with her fans and termed the tattoo as alien scars. The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram and showed off a tattoo that featured tangled lines covering her entire back. Gri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021