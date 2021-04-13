Left Menu

Xavi Hernandez leads Al-Sadd into Asian Champions League

Xavi Hernandez was touted as a future coach of Barcelona even before leading Al-Sadd to the Qatar league title undefeated earlier this month. His chances will only improve if he can add the Asian Champions League title to his accomplishments this year.The group stage of the continental competition kicks off on Wednesday in the western zone which includes Al-Sadd.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 13-04-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 09:16 IST
Xavi Hernandez leads Al-Sadd into Asian Champions League

Xavi Hernandez was touted as a future coach of Barcelona even before leading Al-Sadd to the Qatar league title undefeated earlier this month. His chances will only improve if he can add the Asian Champions League title to his accomplishments this year.

The group stage of the continental competition kicks off on Wednesday in the western zone which includes Al-Sadd. The side plays Iranian side Foolad in its opening Group D match.

Al-Sadd was dominant this year under the 41-year-old Xavi, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010. Al-Sadd finished first in Qatar's 12-team league, winning 19 out of 22 games and scoring 77 goals while conceding just 14.

''The toughest tournament awaits us,'' the former star midfielder said. ''We are in an excellent period and fully ready to compete.'' Xavi took over Al-Sadd in May 2019 but even with former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla in strong form, the 2021 tournament will be a bigger challenge than usual.

The number of teams has been expanded from 32 to 40 which means that only the 10 group winners and six best runners-up will progress to the knockout stage.

In order to reduce travel in the global pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided in March that each group will be staged in one city with each team playing six games in just 15 days.

Al-Sadd will play all its games in Riyadh, home of Al-Nassr.

Elsewhere, 2019 champion Al-Hilal is hosting Group A in Riyadh with two teams from Central Asia — AGMK of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan powerhouse Istiklol — making their first appearances.

The eastern zone, which features teams from Japan, South Korea, China and Australia, is scheduled to start in June, although the hosting venues have not been decided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

Russian Doll Season 2 updates: plot, cast, what we know further!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.On Gagarin flight anniversary, Putin vows Russia will remain space powerRussian President Vladimir Putin marked the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarins historic space flight on Monday with...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Mets-Phillies postponed due to rain will play doubleheader TuesdayInclement weather caused the postponement of Mondays game between the host New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies at Cit...

China blue-chips rise as export growth highlights global recovery

Chinese blue-chip shares edged higher on Tuesday after new data showed the countrys exports rose in March, but persistent investor concerns that a solidifying recovery could prompt a shift to tighter policy kept gains in check. At the midda...

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance for $16 bln to boost healthcare business

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about 16 billion, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare and enterprise customers. The deal comes after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021