Left Menu

Rugby-All Black Savea out for 6-8 weeks, Cane upbeat after surgery

New Zealand loose forward Ardie Savea will be sidelined for up to two months after suffering a knee injury in the Wellington Hurricanes' bruising defeat to the Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa on Sunday. The Hurricanes captain said on social media on Tuesday he had torn a medial ligament in his left knee during the Crusaders match but hoped to be recovered for the All Blacks' July tests against Italy and Fiji.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:42 IST
Rugby-All Black Savea out for 6-8 weeks, Cane upbeat after surgery

New Zealand loose forward Ardie Savea will be sidelined for up to two months after suffering a knee injury in the Wellington Hurricanes' bruising defeat to the Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa on Sunday.

The Hurricanes captain said on social media on Tuesday he had torn a medial ligament in his left knee during the Crusaders match but hoped to be recovered for the All Blacks' July tests against Italy and Fiji. "Unfortunately on the weekend I did my MCL (medial collateral ligament) that’s going to take me out for 6-8 weeks, so unfortunately I’m going to miss some footy over that time, but it’s all good.

"Like life you get knocked down but you just gotta keep moving forward." The injury rules out Savea from the remainder of Super Rugby Aotearoa and at least part of the May 14-June 19 Trans-Tasman competition which includes Australia's Super Rugby teams.

The Aotearoa-leading Crusaders are also sweating on the fitness of All Blacks prop Joe Moody and centre Jack Goodhue, after both sustained "serious" injuries in Sunday's match, according to Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. The pair are awaiting scan results.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said on social media he was looking forward to "coming back stronger" after successful surgery on his torn pectoral muscle. The loose forward, who was hurt during the Waikato Chiefs' win over the Auckland Blues last month, is set to miss most of the test season while sidelined for up to six months.

"Surgery went well," said the 29-year-old. "Grateful to have had a very good surgeon who reattached my pectoral muscle but also tired (sic) up a few lose (sic) ends with my shoulder while he was in there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan bolsters navy with unveiling of new amphibious warfare ship

Taiwan unveiled a new amphibious warfare ship on Tuesday that can be used to land troops and will bolster supply lines to vulnerable islands offshore China and in the South China Sea. The 10,600-tonne Yu Shan, named after Taiwans tallest mo...

Kenya Red Cross denies reports of injury in ambulance crash, says 'didn't involve any patients'

Kenya Red Cross has denied the reports claiming patients getting injured in an accident on Monday which involved an ambulance affiliated with Emergency Plus E-Plus Ambulance Services, according to a report by Nairobi News. According to the ...

BJP MP Anil Baluni tests positive for COVID-19

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the MP urged people to take all precautions.Friends, today my COVID-19 report has come positive. I have started immediate treatm...

Microsoft Corp to acquire Nuance Communications for $19.7 bn

Microsoft Corp on Monday said it will acquire Nuance Communications, Inc in a USD 19.7 billion around Rs 1.4 lakh crore deal, a move that will double Microsofts total addressable market TAM in the healthcare provider space to nearly USD 500...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021